Global Vascular Grafts Market Set to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Cases

The global Vascular Grafts market is poised for robust growth, with an estimated value of US$3.3 billion in 2022 and a projected expansion to US$5.9 billion by 2030. This impressive growth is expected to occur at a steady CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) and Peripheral Vascular Repair Lead the Way

Within the Vascular Grafts market, the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) segment stands out, projected to achieve a solid 7% CAGR, reaching a value of US$2.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Peripheral Vascular Repair segment is also noteworthy, with estimated growth at a robust 8.9% CAGR over the next eight years.

Global Leaders and Geographic Highlights

The United States Vascular Grafts market is estimated at US$1.3 billion in 2022, reflecting substantial growth prospects. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is set to reach an impressive projected market size of US$687.6 million by 2030, driven by a compelling CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to experience steady growth at 6.5% and 6.6%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a solid 7.3% CAGR.

Key Competitors

Key players in the Vascular Grafts market include:

Cardinal Health, Inc. Baxter International, Inc. Terumo Corporation Cook Medical, LLC Teleflex, Inc. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. MicroPort Scientific Corporation iVascular S.L.U Jotec GmbH ParaGen Technologies sunnatech scientific corporation Vacis Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Healionics InnAVasc Medical

Optimistic Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the upcoming years. The United States has successfully navigated recession threats despite slowing GDP growth. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and driving economic activity. China is poised for substantial GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Despite these positive trends, various challenges persist, including uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries. High retail inflation is affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, which may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also tightening, with growing pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions.

Investment Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

While corporate investments may face inflation-related concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies presents opportunities. Generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to reshape the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who exhibit resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vascular Grafts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Vascular Grafting

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 and Vascular Grafts Market

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Elective Surgeries

Global Market Prospects and Overview

Vascular Grafts Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Endovascular Stent-Grafts Account for Larger Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Cardio Vascular Disease Bodes Well for the Global Vascular Graft Market

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases Drives the Global Hemodialysis Vascular Graft Market

Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment - A Key Opportunity

Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by Modality for Select Countries (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Hemodialysis (HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients

Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing Therapy by Type of Treatment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Patients Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and Peritoneal Dialysis

Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market

World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator

Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-Centre and Home Settings for 2019

Aging Population Drives Demand for Vascular Grafts

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Cell-Free Tissue Engineered Vascular Grafts Aid in Vascular Remodeling

Cells for Cells Develops VEINTIST

New Approach for Optimizing TEVGs

3D Printed Vascular Scaffolds Hold Potential to be the New-Age TEVGs

A Review of Select Vascular Developments

Some of the important vascular innovations expected in the near-term include:

Offerings of Moving Analytics and Vasctrac

