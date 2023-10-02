Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Named Best Cannabis Credit Fund by Leading Industry Experts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), has been named “Best Cannabis Credit Fund” at the 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Awards, created to celebrate the creative, innovative and outstanding businesses and people of the cannabis industry. The awards were presented during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on Sept. 27.



“It is indeed an honor to be recognized in this way by our peers in the cannabis industry,” said Kevin Bush, Chief Financial Officer of SLMC. “We have worked hard to earn the trust of business leaders across the industry in order to help them reach the goals of their companies, so it is wonderful to have those efforts rewarded. We are proud to be a member of this industry of pioneers and leaders.”

The 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Awards recognize companies and individuals in 35 categories, ranging from the lifetime achievement award to the U.S. state with the greatest growth potential. Each award category was judged by a team of independent industry experts on a variety of criteria. Judges based their decisions on each nominee’s influence in the industry, the impact the company has made in cannabis, the company’s expertise in its area of focus, its track record of innovation and its work collaborating with others in the industry.

“The cannabis industry is full of businesses that are driven to succeed – often with huge challenges and barriers blocking the way,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer for Sweet Leaf Madison Capital. “Our ability to help these businesses with capital that allows them to grow their operations has been extremely rewarding. Awards like this are just the sweet icing on the cake.”

A nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, SLMC secured a $100MM line of credit announced earlier this year. The company was also recently named “Top Lender” in Green Market Report’s Cannabis Financial Awards , which recognize exceptional achievements and contributions to the cannabis industry. In addition, Andrew Kaye was recognized as a “Notable Leader in Cannabis” in 2023 by the Green Market Report.

Since 2016, Sweet Leaf Madison and its predecessor have been an industry leader providing tailored lending solutions to help hundreds of cannabis businesses fund growth opportunities. Rather than investing in one business or one market, Sweet Leaf Madison spreads its asset-based debt financing across a wide range of cannabis businesses in all medical and adult-use states. This allows SLMC to diversify its investments and to provide non-dilutive financing to cultivators, processors, retail and ancillary cannabis businesses.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in West Palm Beach and has an office in Denver. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .