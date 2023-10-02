Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Advancing at 8.9% CAGR to Reach US$ 4.93 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published research report, says that the global Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market is estimated at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for skin rejuvenation devices is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising cases of skin-related problems along with the growing number of different types of aesthetic procedures are predicted to drive market growth. Growing prevalence of multiple skin-related issues, including stretch marks, wrinkles, scars, acne, and sun-damaged skin is leading to increased use of several devices for skin rejuvenation processes.

For instance:

In April 2022, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery released its Global Aesthetic Survey Results report, revealing a surge in cosmetic procedures related to the body, breast, and face.

Key Segments of Skin Rejuvenation Devices Industry Research Report

By Type By End User By Sales Channel Energy-based

Laser-based

RF Devices

Ultrasound Devices

LED Devices

IPL Devices Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics Direct Sales

Modern Sales

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Mono-brand Stores



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for skin rejuvenation devices reached a market value of US$ 1.92 billion in 2022.

The skin rejuvenation devices market is estimated at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023.

The global industry is set to reach a size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2033.

Worldwide sales of skin rejuvenation devices are projected to advance at an 8.9% CAGR through 2033.

The United States market reached US$ 605 million in 2022.

Demand for skin rejuvenation devices in China is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach a value of US$ 598 million by the end of 2033.

The German market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Japan is projected to rise at 7.4% CAGR through 2033.

Worldwide demand for energy-based devices is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach a market valuation of US$ 163 million by 2033-end.

“Constant growth of the beauty & personal care industry is leading to increased adoption of skin rejuvenation devices as an integral part of various salon, spas, and aesthetic medical practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Expanding Aging Population in United States Leading to Increased Demand for Skincare Procedures

The worth of the United States market was US$ 605 million in 2022. A significant increase in the aging population in the country is predicted to positively impact market growth. With growing age, various geriatric people become more aware of aging signs that are predicted to lead to increased traction for skincare procedures that boost demand for aesthetic devices.

Leading Market Players

Alma Lasers, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Sciton, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton, Inc., EL.EN S.p.A., Syneron & Candela, STRATA Skin Sciences, Fotona d.o.o., and Venus Concept are key suppliers of skin rejuvenation devices.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 4.93 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of skin rejuvenation devices are employing a variety of strategies to reach their objectives, encompassing efficient supply chain management, stringent quality control measures, and continuous innovation. Major players in the market are investing in new product introductions to broaden their product range and gain a competitive advantage.

For example:

Skin Science Solutions holds a prominent position in the body and skin rejuvenating treatment sector. In April 2022, the company unveiled its latest product, the icoone® Roboderm®, showcasing cutting-edge cellular technologies for non-invasive and painless body and facial rejuvenation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the skin rejuvenation devices market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (energy-based, laser-based, RF devices, ultrasound devices, LED devices, IPL devices), end user (dermatology clinics, beauty clinics), and sales channel (direct sales, specialty stores, modern sales, departmental stores, online retailers, mono-brand stores), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

