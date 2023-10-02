Wine & Champagne Gifts Announces Free Ground Shipping Nationwide

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine & Champagne Gifts, an accredited retailer of wines, sparklings, and hand-assorted gift baskets, is delighted to announce a noteworthy enhancement to its ground shipping facility.



Effective immediately, the store is providing free ground shipping services across the USA for a curated collection of best-selling products. This initiative aims to assist their customers in accessing their favorite items with budgetary ease and utmost satisfaction.

In a conversation with the product manager, they stated, “At Wine & Champagne Gifts, we are thrilled to approach each day as a stepping stone towards making gift-giving traditions more memorable. This year, among various positives, such as improved packaging and enhanced website configuration, we are once again here with another breakthrough, enabling our customers to cherish their bonds with loved ones and business associates in a more lasting manner.”

They further added, “We are excited to announce that we are now providing free ground shipping nationwide for a range of products that consistently rank among customer favorites, transcending seasonal trends. These bestsellers encompass an elegant selection of wines , champagnes , and gift baskets that are hand-assorted with high-quality chocolates, cheeses, sausages, olives, and more.”

To take advantage of this exclusive offer of free ground shipping, customers simply need to enter the code “ SHIPFREE ” for eligible orders during the checkout process. However, please note that this offer is not accessible in the states of Hawaii and Alaska, as these offshore locations do not qualify for the ground shipping facility.

Wine & Champagne Gifts has been committed to delivering the finest presents with exceptional service. This latest enhancement to their shipping services reflects their persistence in serving customers across the USA and celebrating their valued relationships year-round.

About Wine & Champagne Gifts:

Wine & Champagne Gifts is a premier online destination for wine connoisseurs and gift-seekers. Known for its fine collection of wines, champagnes, proseccos, and gourmet gift baskets, this store caters to a wide spectrum of tastes, budgets, and occasions. It has earned a stellar reputation for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence in the industry.

Head to https://www.wineandchampagnegifts.com for more information.