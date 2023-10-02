Empty Capsules Market is estimated to be US$ 5.00 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR 7.50% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Empty Capsules?

Capsule is a solid pharmaceutical dosage form where drugs are enclosed in a shell whereas, empty capsules are recommended for storing drugs, powders and herbs. These capsules are supplied as an excipient which is filled by pharmaceutical manufacturers with various different products and formulations.

Increasing demand for vegetarian based empty capsules by pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical companies has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Growing research and development activities and clinical trials along with advancements in capsule delivery technologies has further fueled the demand for Empty Capsules market growth.

Key Highlights:

In February 2023, Vivion Inc., launched new empty capsules such as HPMC, gelatin and pullulan capsules. The company’s two-piece capsules have become an ideal for encapsulating powder & herbs used for vitamins, medicines, supplements, amino acids and others. The new launched empty capsules by Vision Inc., will strengthen its position in market.

Empty Capsules Market Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted for 2020 US$ 2.42 billion Is estimated in 2030 US$ 5.00 billion CAGR of 7.50% Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Product Type- Gelatin Capsules And Non-Gelatin Capsules

By Application- Antibiotics, Vitamins, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Anemic, And Others

By End-User- Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufactures, Nutraceutical Products Manufactures, Cosmetics Products Manufactures, And Research Organizations Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Market Players:

ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd.,

Capsugel manufacturing, Inc.,

CapsCanada Corporation,

Medicaps Ltd.,

Qualicaps, Inc.,

Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co.

Patheon, Inc.

Roxlor LLC,

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Hypothetic Challenges of Empty Capsules Market in Near Future:

The empty capsules market may face several hypothetical challenges in the near future. These challenges can be influenced by various factors, including industry trends, regulatory changes, market dynamics, and emerging technologies. Here are some potential challenges:

Regulatory Changes: Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, may introduce stricter regulations regarding the manufacturing and quality control of empty capsules. This could lead to increased compliance costs and challenges in meeting new standards. Raw Material Supply: The supply of gelatin or alternative materials used for capsule production may face disruption due to factors like climate change affecting livestock or agricultural production. This can lead to shortages and increased costs. Sustainability Concerns: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in various industries. The use of gelatin in capsules may become less popular due to its animal origin and environmental concerns. Manufacturers may need to invest in alternative materials and sustainable practices.

Analyst View:

Empty capsules are conventionally used as a dosage form for prescriptions, nutrient supplements, herbal products, OTC drugs, nutrient supplements, and liquids and semi-solid dosage forms. Growing advancement in capsule manufacturing technology to produce empty capsules that are consistent in shape, size and color is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in market growth.

Top 3 Use Cases of Empty Capsules Market:

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals:

Drug Delivery : Empty capsules are commonly used for oral drug delivery. They provide a convenient and tasteless way to administer medications. They are used for both prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Many vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements are encapsulated for easier consumption. Empty capsules offer a way to deliver these supplements accurately and conveniently. Custom Formulations: Pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical companies use empty capsules to create custom formulations, such as combining different active ingredients in a single capsule.

Many vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements are encapsulated for easier consumption. Empty capsules offer a way to deliver these supplements accurately and conveniently. Custom Formulations: Pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical companies use empty capsules to create custom formulations, such as combining different active ingredients in a single capsule.

Conclusion:

The empty capsules market is poised for continued growth, driven by rising demand in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, increased consumer awareness of personalized medication solutions, and expanding applications in drug delivery systems. This market is expected to see sustained expansion in the coming years, with manufacturers focusing on product innovation and quality to meet evolving industry needs.

