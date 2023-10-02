Global Foam Plastics Market Size to Reach USD 88.10 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foam plastics market size was USD 51.76 billion in 2020. High demand for foam plastics in packaging, expansion of building & construction industry, increasing sales of electric vehicles, and rising number of sports events are some key factors driving foam plastics market revenue growth.

Increasing number of sports events is expected to continue to drive demand for foam plastics due properties such as good elasticity to be deployed on flooring for sports events and activities and to reduce jarring on athletes’ joints and limbs in case of an impact. Ethylene vinyl acetate in combination with polyethylene foam are suitable for applications requiring excellent durability, resistance, and compression stress capabilities. Ethylene vinyl acetate foam is also used in the production of water sports equipment such as swimming kickboard and floating foam mats and noodles, among others.

Rising demand for foam alternative packaging, especially for food delivery services and related applications, could hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period. While foam plastics are non-biodegradable, foam alternative materials, including natural plant fiber, are totally compostable. Foam alternative packaging materials are curbside recyclable, unlike containers produced from foam plastics. Usage would result in less amount of landfill wastes. Also, foam alternative food packaging containers can withstand heat, and can be washed in dishwashers and reused.

The global foam plastics market size is expected to reach USD 88.10 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, attributed to rising disposable income among consumers in countries in Asia Pacific and increasing investment by various players in emerging markets. Demand for foam plastics is also expected to increase due to expansion of e-Commerce sector and rising need for more lightweight packaging materials.

Foam plastics market has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, owing to imposition of lockdowns, restrictions, social distancing, and supply chain disruptions. These have severely impacted raw material procurement and impacted production and other operations. Also, production halt in automotive industry, which is a key application area for lightweight materials, and major decline in air travel have led to slow-down of revenues.

Increasing emphasis on decreasing carbon dioxide emission from automotive sector due to global warming is supporting demand for foam plastics. These materials enable production of more lightweight vehicles and improved fuel-efficiency. Lightweight components are essential for increasing efficiency and mileage of electric vehicles. Vehicle parts manufactured using foam plastics, include bumpers, toolboxes, door pads, headrest, sun visors, and rear seats.

Foam plastics market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to implementation of stringent regulations to curb air pollution, high demand for electric vehicles, and rising emphasis on green building concept. In addition, implementation of frameworks such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for reducing energy consumption in buildings is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth over the forecast period.

In February 2020, Liquibox announced acquisition of DS Smith PLC’s plastics business unit. This acquired business unit comprises rigid and flexible packaging businesses. Injection molded products, foam products, and extruded products of this rigid division will be split into Corplex, Engineered Foam, and DW Reusables Products.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 51.76 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 4.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 88.10 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled SABIC, Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Lanxess AG, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Huntsman International LLC, LG Chem Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global foam plastics market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies have well-established facilities and are entering in acquisitions & mergers, and strategic agreements, and engaging in various research & development activities and initiatives to develop & deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the global foam plastics market. Companies profiled in the global foam plastics market report include:

SABIC

Alchemie Ltd.

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Lanxess AG

Covestro AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Huntsman International LLC

LG Chem Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Strategic Development

In July 2019, Huntington Solution made an announcement about acquisition of Texas Foam to increase its production of temperature-sensitive packaging materials for goods sold via e-Commerce.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By product type, polyurethane segment revenue is expected to register faster growth rate than other product type segments over the forecast period. Polyurethane-based foam plastics can be used to efficiently seal any gaps in buildings and provides excellent insulation in various similar applications. These materials are also capable of molding according to contours, form vapor control layers, and improve structural strength.

By application, footwear segment revenue is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period. Demand for foam plastics is relatively high for shoe manufacturing, especially for various types of casual shoes. Use of foam plastic provides better breathability, strength, and environmental protection to shoes.

In aircraft, polyurethane foam finds wide use as an insulation material. Also, usage of polyurethane and polyethylene in aircraft delivers improved durability, weight reduction, and soundproofing.

Emergen Research has segmented global foam plastics market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Polystyrene Polyethylene Polyurethane Phenolic Polyolefin Silicone Polyvinyl Chloride Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Direct Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Packaging Building & Construction Automotive Sports Footwear Aerospace Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



