Global Electrically & Thermally Conductive Polymers Industry Report 2023: A $9.6 Billion Market in 2028 - Booming LED Markets in Emerging Nations Driving Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conducting Polymers Market by Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive) application( ESD/EMI Shielding, Antistatic Packaging, Electrostatic Coating, Capacitor), and Region(APAC, Europe, North America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The conducting polymer market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from USD 6.3 billion in 2023
The conducting polymers market is emerging as a pivotal force in the manufacturing and technology sectors, especially with their increased use in Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) shielding. These polymers are integral in safeguarding electronic components from the adverse effects of electromagnetic radiation and static electricity.
Moreover, conducting polymers play a crucial role in antistatic packaging, preventing static electricity accumulation and thus shielding sensitive electronics from potential ESD damage. This versatility underpins their importance across various industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics.
North America stands out as the primary market for conducting polymers, with the US leading the charge. Factors such as innovation, expansive R&D activities, and the fast-paced growth of smart fabrics and electronics propel the region's market. Furthermore, the region boasts a solid foundation in industries where conducting polymers find extensive application, solidifying its dominance.
Several leading players shape the conducting polymers market landscape. These include Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Heraeus Holding GMBH, Avient Corporation, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corporation.
Research Coverage
This report segments the market for conducting polymers market on the basis of type, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for conducting polymers market.
Key benefits of buying this report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the conducting polymers market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|226
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Components to Drive Market
- Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR in Conducting Polymers Market
- Thermally Conducting Polymers to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period
- Electrostatic Coating to be Fastest-Growing Application During Forecast Period
Market Overview
Drivers
- Advancements in Miniaturization of Electronic Components
- Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility
- Development of Smart Structures
Restraints
- Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Materials
Opportunities
- Booming Led Market in Emerging Nations
Challenges
- Electroactive Stability Can be Poor
Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Conducting Polymer Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Component Manufacturers
- End-Use Industries
Company Profiles
Key Players
- 3M
- Agfa-Gevaert Nv
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro AG
- Henkel AG & Co Kgaa
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Avient Corporation
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation(Sabic)
- Solvay Sa
- The Lubrizol Corporation
Other Players
- Arkema
- Cabot Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Electriplast Corporation
- Ensinger
- Ferro Corporation
- Kemet Corporation
- Lati Industria Termoplastici S.P.A.
- Bekaert
- Premix Group
- Dsm
- Rtp Company
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Simona AG
- Techmer Pm
