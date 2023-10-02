Global Membrane Filtration Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Emerging Technologies like Graphene and Biomimetic Revamping the Filtration Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Membrane Filtration Market by Application (Dairy Products, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber), Membrane Material, Type and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for membrane filtration is estimated to be valued at USD 7.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The global membrane filtration market is set for remarkable growth, powered predominantly by the burgeoning dairy industry and the introduction of innovative membrane filtration technologies.

Key techniques like Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Nanofiltration (NF), and Reverse Osmosis (RO) offer myriad benefits, underpinning their surging adoption rates. The escalating demand for high-quality and safe food products further accelerates the market's evolution.

Further driving factors include rapid urbanization, increasing incomes, and a consumer inclination towards premium products, all of which amplify the demand for membrane filtration solutions. On the flip side, the significant initial investment required for membrane filtration systems and the limited awareness in developing nations might temper market growth to an extent.

Yet, the sector identifies emerging growth avenues, notably from the uptick in desalination projects in the Middle East and the rising incidence of waterborne diseases globally.

In the competitive landscape, industry giants such as Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), DuPont (US), and Pall Corporation (US) are strategizing to capitalize on market opportunities, solidifying the membrane filtration market's trajectory.

The tubular systems in the module design segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

Tubular membrane modules are cylindrical structures with permeable walls, commonly utilized for the treatment of feed streams containing elevated levels of dissolved solids, suspended solids, as well as oil and grease. They are particularly favored in applications related to water treatment due to their effectiveness in eliminating contaminants and generating purified water of superior quality.

This treated water can subsequently undergo further refinement through a reverse osmosis system to yield high-quality fresh water, making it notably prevalent in the beverage industry. In addition to water treatment, tubular membrane systems are also gaining traction in the dairy and wine sectors. In dairy applications, they are employed to reduce bacterial content in milk whey, whey protein concentrates, and brine. In the wine industry, they find application in wine filtration processes.

In May 2019, Koch Membrane Systems (KMS) introduced the Lees-COR line of tubular crossflow systems, with a primary focus on recovering premium wine and juice. These systems utilize crossflow membranes to produce wine and juices of exceptionally high quality, characterized by outstanding clarity.

They offer an alternative to diatomaceous earth rotary vacuum drum filters, which not only pose respiratory risks to workers but can also compromise the value of the recovered juice and wine due to their filtration methodology. The Lees COR system, based on membrane technology, effectively addresses these concerns.

Ultrafiltration type is estimated to be valued at USD 3.12 billion by 2028 for membrane filtration market growing at a CAGR of 7.1%

Ultrafiltration (UF) is a pressure-based membrane process that separates bacteria, viruses, suspended solids, and other microorganisms. UF membranes have pore sizes ranging from 0.1 to 0.001 microns, producing liquids with exceptional purity and low silt density.

This method offers numerous advantages over traditional clarification and disinfection methods. Notably, UF doesn't require the use of chemicals like coagulants, flocculants, or disinfectants. It ensures consistent quality in treated water by effectively removing particles and microorganisms and is known for its user-friendly automation.

UF membranes find primary application in cases where the goal is to eliminate all colloidal particles containing harmful organisms. They are efficient in removing high-molecular-weight substances and both organic and inorganic polymeric molecules. However, UF membranes do not remove low-molecular-weight organics and ions like sodium, calcium, magnesium chloride, and sulfate. UF membranes come in various configurations, including plate and frame, spiral-wound, and tubular.

For achieving high purity, spiral-wound and capillary configurations are commonly preferred. The choice of configuration depends on the type and concentration of colloidal materials. Due to their excellent capability to remove suspended matter and bacteria, UF membranes are widely employed in the production of drinking water and processed water.

North America to grow at the CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, in membrane filtration market to reach a value of USD 2.46 billion by 2028

The increasing inclination of consumers in North America towards healthier and more nutritious food products is expected to fuel the demand for high-quality and functional food items. This, in turn, will lead to a higher demand for membrane filtration technologies like ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration. These technologies are effective in eliminating bacteria and improving the overall quality of food products.

Government support aimed at promoting the use of membrane filtration for water purification applications is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, safety and security certifications issued by government agencies for the incorporation of membrane technologies in various applications within the food and beverage as well as dairy industries serve as strong indicators of market expansion.

Premium Insights

Key Highlights

Rapid Growth in Dairy Industry and Rising Demand for Premium Products to Drive Membrane Filtration Market

Polymeric Segment and China to Account for Significant Share in 2023

RO Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2023

US Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Case Study Analysis

Snyder's Nfs Membranes Used for Whey Concentration & De-Ashing

Lagunitas Brewing Company's High-Strength Brewery Wastewater Treated to High Mbr and Ro Standards for Reuse

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Sourcing

Manufacturing

Membrane Module Assembly

Distribution and Marketing

End-users

After-Sales Service

Technology Analysis

Graphene

Biomimetic

Milk Fractionation

Market Overview

Drivers

Rapid Growth of Dairy Industry

Rise in Demand for Premium Food and Beverage Products

Consumers' Inclination Toward High-Quality Products

Emerging Technologies in Membrane Filtration Field

Optimization of Product Efficiency in Food Processing due to Innovations in Ceramic Membranes

Efficiencies Offered by Membrane Filtration Technologies

Product Efficiency

Energy Efficiency

Restraints

High Setup Cost

Maintenance and Cleaning Involved in Membrane Filtration

Opportunities

Growth of Markets for Plant-Based and Dairy Alternatives

Rise in Demand for Extended Shelf Life

Macroeconomic Indicators

Growth in Industrial and Urban Infrastructure

Health & Environmental Awareness

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Advantages of Membrane Filtration

Membrane Integrity and Lifespan

Company Profiles

Key Players

Alfa Laval

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Dupont

Pall Corporation

Veolia

3M

Pentair

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Porvair Filtration Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hydranautics - a Nitto Group Company

Spxflow

Mms Membrane Systems

Koch Separation Solutions

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Startups/SMEs

Mann+Hummel

Graver Technologies

Critical Process Filtration, Inc.

Novasep

Nilsan Nishotech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Zwitterco

Membrane Solutions (Nantong)

Membrane System Specialists, Inc.

Imemflo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm4jvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment