Geri Bullard Promoted to COO of First Fed

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank has announced the promotion of Geri Bullard to Chief Operating Officer leading the deposit operations, loan operations, and reporting teams. Bullard has over 20 years of leadership experience in financial services. In addition to her new role as COO, Bullard will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, an executive position she has held since 2020 at First Fed.



“Geri is a talented, dedicated leader who guides strategic planning and understands every aspect of the business. Appointing Geri as COO shows our commitment to operational excellence to enhance the customer experience and shareholder value,” stated Matt Deines, CEO of First Fed Bank and First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB).

“By combining the COO and CFO roles, I will have greater opportunity to align operational and financial strategic initiatives with an emphasis towards productivity, risk management, and financial performance. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with this innovative leadership team on growing First Fed Bank and FNWB,” stated Bullard.

Prior to joining First Fed, Bullard served as CFO at First Sound Bank, The Bank of Washington, and Idaho Trust Bank. She also held the role of Controller at two other Puget Sound institutions. Bullard is a Certified Public Accountant.

Chris Riffle will continue to serve as Chief Digital Officer and General Counsel. Riffle leads the First Fed Fintech Partners (FP3), digital solutions, legal, risk, compliance, and information technology departments.

About FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, along with other fintech partnerships. First Fed is a small business-focused financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2022, the Company made a minority investment in Meriwether Group, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012. The Company completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

First Fed Bank was recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as a best workplace and top corporate philanthropist in 2023. By popular vote, First Fed received 2023 awards for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest, Best Bank in Readers’ Choice by Cascadia Daily News, Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in Best of the Peninsula for Clallam County. Also, the community bank received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. First Fed is a Member FDIC and equal housing lender.

