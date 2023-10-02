Community Association Services Of Indiana To Host Free Webinar On Planning Annual Meetings And Elections For Managed Community Board Members

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free educational event is open to current and potential clients and will guide attendees through planning for annual meetings, elections, and homeowner votes. The seminar is part of the branch’s ongoing “7 at 7” board education series, designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Budgeting & Investments Webinar

Planning for Annual Meetings, Elections, and Homeowner Voting

Who:

Steven C. Earnhart, Esq.

Thrasher Buschmann and Voelkel Attorney at Law

When:

Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

