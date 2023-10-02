Global Bisphenol A Market Size to Reach USD 37.52 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bisphenol A market size is expected to account for USD 37.52 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) is attributed to growing demand for polycarbonates from packaging industry. Polycarbonates plastics, produced from bisphenol A, find use in packaging of food & beverages due to their lightweight, high heat resistance, enhanced impact resistance, and better optical transparency. Packaging containers produced from polycarbonate are reusable and highly resistant to stains. Due to their improved longevity and robustness, polycarbonate packaging and containers are used in cafeterias and restaurants as a low-cost storage and durable alternative.

Increasing demand for bisphenol A-based products in the electronics industry to offer improved safety to consumers is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Electronics companies use flame retardant polycarbonate to comply with strict legislative regulations on flame retardancy. Polycarbonates are highly essential and beneficial in manufacturing electrical & electronic goods, such as cell phones, hairdryers, cameras, and computers, housings, as well as electrical products such as fuse boxes, cable ducts, lug connections, lamp covers, and switches.

Additionally, rapid market revenue growth for bisphenol A (BPA) is due to rise in price of bisphenol A as an indispensable raw material in various industrial applications.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 20.11 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 37.52 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Israel Key companies profiled LG Chem Ltd., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin Limited, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Samyang Holdings Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bisphenol A (BPA) market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and are undertaking acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements. They are engaging in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and efficient technologies and products in bisphenol A (BPA) market. Some prominent players operating in the bisphenol A (BPA) market are:

LG Chem Ltd.

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemical Company

SABIC

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

Teijin Limited

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Samyang Holdings Corporation.

Strategic Development

In July 2019, LOTTE Chemical entered into a strategic agreement with GS Energy to invest in their petrochemical business. As a part of this strategic joint venture, investment would be made for construction of production facility to produce 200,000 tons of bisphenol A among other chemicals.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

By application, the flame retardants segment is expected witness a rapid revenue CAGR over forecast period. Flame retardant plastic materials are crucial for daily used home appliances and electronic equipment. Flame retardant property decreases flame spread rate, lessens release of heat, and reduces generation of fumes and smoke.

By industry vertical, the medical segment revenue is expected grow at a rapid rate over forecast period due to increasing use of polycarbonate in producing critical medical equipment and accessories. Improved optical transparency of polycarbonate plastic enables direct and clear view of proper flow monitoring of blood or other fluids. Healthcare providers rely on medical equipment manufactured using bisphenol A-based plastics for a clear view inside human body to check the presence of any obstructions or air bubbles during medical procedures.

Bisphenol A (BPA) can be found in some thermal paper receipts as a heat sensitive coating component, enabling inkless printing. Thermal paper receipts offer reliable, faster, and cost-effective printing.

Bisphenol A market in North America contributed to significant revenue share in 2020 attributed to increasing demand for bisphenol A-based plastics and resins in industries, such as electronics, medical, and automotive.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bisphenol A market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Epoxy Resins Polycarbonate Resins Unsaturated Polyester Resins Flame Retardants Polysulfone Resins Polyacrylate Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Electronics Medical Paints & Coatings Packaging Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Direct Indirect

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



