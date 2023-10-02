Growing Good Inc. Seeks to Work With Large-Scale Nonprofit Partners, Building Capacity and Optimizing Operations

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing Good Inc., a professional services firm specializing in the nonprofit sector, is looking to work with various large-scale nonprofit organizations, helping them apply various strategies and effective systems to ensure their efficient operation and maximum impact to beneficiaries.

Among Growing Good’s work with clients are communications, investment impact, messaging, capacity building, and donor development. It helps these organizations rethink their strategies for expanding their reach and impact, while also figuring out the changing landscape of fundraising and donors.

Growing Good’s team, led by president Cathryn L. Dhanatya, Ph.D, is composed of seasoned leaders from various fields, who all have a passion for helping nonprofits become successful. Its consultants bring different skill sets, including communications, investment, business development, and organizational management. These include former executives from global investment banks and deans from tier-one research institutions. Some of them joined Growing Good as a second career, while others consider it a passion side project to help in an organized way, bringing in different perspectives to give holistic solutions for nonprofits.

One of Growing Good’s main advantages is that its team is experienced in both research and operations aspects of the nonprofits sector, bringing a holistic 360-degree view. It has vast experience on the fundraising side, creating proposals and helping raise hundreds of millions of dollars for different causes. While on the funder side, Growing Good executives have managed and supported decision making on funding portfolios over 100 million dollars annually.

Growing Good has worked with a large-scale health IT program, helping them align their operations and build their communications and messaging to stakeholders about their value proposition. Its work also included coming up with metrics for success and helping the client create measurable outcomes for how they would talk to donors, funders and stakeholders.

Another client was a tier-one higher education and research institution in the US, where Growing Good completely revamped their community program, infrastructure, and operations. It helped align the institution’s fundraising revenue and created five-year budget model projections, looking at their income and their expenses, as well as guiding their leadership on how to build their operations aligned with fundraising activities and their mission.

“We want to work with organizations that are trying to make a positive impact in the world by optimizing their workflows, their operations and their fundraising,” Dhanatya says. “We will help them build capacity so these organizations that do good work can expand, amplify, and accelerate their work so that they become more impactful, both locally and internationally. While Growing Good cannot solve world hunger, stop climate change, or find a cure for cancer, we can become the foundational support and capacity building arm for organizations seeking to achieve these admirable goals, enabling them to operate at their best and realize their full potential.”

Media Contact

Name: Jane Rubinstein

Email: jane.rubinstein@growinggoodinc.com















