COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 25 and 28 September 2023

Paris, 2 October 2023 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2023-2024 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

buyback Total 25/09/2023 18,100 12.6523 € 229,006 XPAR LTIP 500 12.6364 € 6,318 TQEX 5,900 12.6493 € 74,631 CCXE 500 12.6510 € 6,325 AQEU 25,000 12.6512 € 316,281 € Total 26/09/2023 18,431 12.6199 € 232,597 XPAR LTIP 500 12.6225 € 6,311 TQEX 5,569 12.6225 € 70,295 CCXE 500 12.6320 € 6,316 AQEU 25,000 12.6207 € 315,518 € Total 27/09/2023 18,027 12.5175 € 225,654 XPAR LTIP 500 12.5363 € 6,268 TQEX 5,973 12.5223 € 74,796 CCXE 500 12.5059 € 6,253 AQEU 25,000 12.5188 € 312,971 € Total 28/09/2023 17,922 12.2399 € 219,364 XPAR LTIP 500 12.2181 € 6,109 TQEX 6,078 12.2321 € 74,347 CCXE 500 12.2113 € 6,106 AQEU 25,000 12.2370 € 305,925 € Total 25/09/2023 - 28/09/2023 100,000 12.5070 € 1,250,695 € LTIP

The description of the share buyback programme is available on COFACE SA’s website: https://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2023 under the number D.23-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

