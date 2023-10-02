

Paris, 2 October 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,500 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name

of the

issuer Identification code

of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of

financial

instrument Aggregated daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of the

purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/09/2023 FR0000131757 3 70.55 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/09/2023 FR0000131757 260 70.65 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/09/2023 FR0000131757 57 70.42 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/09/2023 FR0000131757 2,180 70.47 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2023 FR0000131757 149 69.59 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2023 FR0000131757 13 70.00 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2023 FR0000131757 1,838 69.62 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/09/2023 FR0000131757 125 70.54 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/09/2023 FR0000131757 1,875 70.25 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/09/2023 FR0000131757 111 71.08 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/09/2023 FR0000131757 55 70.40 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/09/2023 FR0000131757 1,834 70.51 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/09/2023 FR0000131757 2,000 72.33 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10,500 70.64

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 25th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day – "A New ERA"

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com











PRESS CONTACT







Media relations manager



Fanny Mounier



fanny.mounier@eramet.com







Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment