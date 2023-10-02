BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 25 September to 29 September 2023

Paris, 2 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 25, 2023 to September 29, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/09/2023FR000013110420 00060,8742AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/09/2023FR0000131104140 00060,8782CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/09/2023FR000013110415 00060,8868TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/09/2023FR0000131104516 00060,8729XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/09/2023FR000013110420 00060,1940AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/09/2023FR0000131104100 00060,2211CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/09/2023FR000013110410 00060,1864TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/09/2023FR0000131104404 00060,2226XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/09/2023FR000013110430 00060,1232AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/09/2023FR0000131104150 00060,1209CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/09/2023FR000013110425 00060,1320TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/09/2023FR0000131104526 00060,1000XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/09/2023FR000013110423 36260,1197AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/09/2023FR0000131104156 87360,2607CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/09/2023FR000013110428 83360,0985TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/09/2023FR0000131104348 93260,2469XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/09/2023FR000013110423 01260,4040AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/09/2023FR0000131104107 97760,4865CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/09/2023FR000013110428 58760,4849TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/09/2023FR0000131104283 42460,4894XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2 957 00060,3878 

As of 19 September 2023 included, 60,914,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled on 27 September 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital. BNP Paribas’ share capital now stands at EUR 2,346,833,778 divided into 1,173,416,889 ordinary shares. 

As of 29 September 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 21,335,000 shares, equal to 1.8% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,272,063,997 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

