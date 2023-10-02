BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 25 September to 29 September 2023

Paris, 2 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from September 25, 2023 to September 29, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/09/2023 FR0000131104 20 000 60,8742 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/09/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 60,8782 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/09/2023 FR0000131104 15 000 60,8868 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/09/2023 FR0000131104 516 000 60,8729 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/09/2023 FR0000131104 20 000 60,1940 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/09/2023 FR0000131104 100 000 60,2211 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/09/2023 FR0000131104 10 000 60,1864 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/09/2023 FR0000131104 404 000 60,2226 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/09/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 60,1232 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/09/2023 FR0000131104 150 000 60,1209 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/09/2023 FR0000131104 25 000 60,1320 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/09/2023 FR0000131104 526 000 60,1000 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/09/2023 FR0000131104 23 362 60,1197 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/09/2023 FR0000131104 156 873 60,2607 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/09/2023 FR0000131104 28 833 60,0985 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/09/2023 FR0000131104 348 932 60,2469 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/09/2023 FR0000131104 23 012 60,4040 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/09/2023 FR0000131104 107 977 60,4865 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/09/2023 FR0000131104 28 587 60,4849 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/09/2023 FR0000131104 283 424 60,4894 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2 957 000 60,3878

As of 19 September 2023 included, 60,914,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled on 27 September 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital. BNP Paribas’ share capital now stands at EUR 2,346,833,778 divided into 1,173,416,889 ordinary shares.

As of 29 September 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 21,335,000 shares, equal to 1.8% of the share capital, for a total consideration of

1,272,063,997 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

