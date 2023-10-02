Paris, October 2, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 25 TO 29, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 25 to 29, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/09/2023 FR0010451203 44 007 21,4991 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/09/2023 FR0010451203 28 693 21,4701 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/09/2023 FR0010451203 40 750 21,5115 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/09/2023 FR0010451203 9 000 21,4342 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/09/2023 FR0010451203 53 000 21,2536 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/09/2023 FR0010451203 21 000 21,3672 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 40 514 20,8812 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 18 765 20,8094 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 4 331 20,8114 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 4 240 20,8175 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/09/2023 FR0010451203 14 000 21,3153 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

