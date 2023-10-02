Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, October 2, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 25 TO 29, 2023         

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 25 to 29, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/09/2023FR001045120344 007 21,4991XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/09/2023FR001045120328 693 21,4701CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/09/2023FR001045120340 750 21,5115XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/09/2023FR00104512039 000 21,4342CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/09/2023FR001045120353 000 21,2536XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/09/2023FR001045120321 000 21,3672CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/09/2023FR001045120340 514 20,8812XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/09/2023FR001045120318 765 20,8094CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/09/2023FR00104512034 331 20,8114TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/09/2023FR00104512034 240 20,8175AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/09/2023FR001045120314 000 21,3153XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 25 sept au 29 sept, 2023