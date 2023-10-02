Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Wins 2023 Berkshire Trendsetter Award

Lee, MA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) has been awarded the 2023 Berkshire Trendsetter award for its significant contribution to the economy in the Berkshires. The company, established in 2014 by three founders, has grown exponentially to over 220 employees with high-paying careers in biotech.

BSM produces small batches of injectable medicines used in clinical trials or for commercial use. The state-of-art facility features advanced isolator technology to enhance sterility assurance and robotics to improve performance and consistency in drug production. The company has been FDA inspected seven times and is a current commercial producer for four drug products.

Vice President of Quality Assurance, Debbie Smith, and Vice President of Manufacturing, Tyler Rush, accepted the award for Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing at 1Berkshire’s Celebrate the Berkshires event at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

“We are honored to be recognized for this award,” said Debbie Smith, “Our mission is to manufacture the highest quality drug products to improve patient safety and outcomes. The Berkshire community – through the local talent pool and financial support – have been integral in us achieving our mission and paving the way to longevity.”

“BSM has invested heavily in state-of-the-art sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment,” added Tyler Rush, “We are committed to intensive training and growth opportunities for our employees. BSM will continue to grow and add more innovative technologies to our service offerings.”

Careers at Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing offer excellent pay and benefits, including health, dental, vision, life, disability insurance, and a 401K match program. The company also offers many perks such as a free onsite gym, onsite subsidized daycare, and gifts for newly married employees or for baby showers.

BSM’s has earned the reputation as a leader in the biotech industry due to its commitment to quality and innovation. The company’s growth and success have been a significant boost to the local economy, providing high-paying jobs and contributing to the overall prosperity of the Berkshires.

To learn more about Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, please visit their website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/).

