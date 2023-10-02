Aviv Clinics Highlights Case Report Showing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Improves Post-Stroke Rehabilitation, Specifically Hand Motor Recovery

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics , one of the world’s most advanced brain clinics, shares the results of a new case report showing a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol was effective for improving hand motor function in a chronic post-stroke patient.



The case report, Functional MRI evaluation of hyperbaric oxygen therapy effect on hand motor recovery in a chronic post-stroke patient: a case report and physiological discussion , was conducted by a research team at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and published in Frontiers in Neurology.

The case report evaluated the effect of a unique HBOT protocol to induce motor rehabilitation in a chronic post-stroke patient with severe upper-limb motor impairment. The patient was a 61-year-old right-handed male patient who was suffering with right hemiparesis (physical weakness or the inability to move one side of the body) two years after his stroke. The case report analyzed the patient’s functional MRI (fMRI) to evaluate the neural response mechanisms and functional reorganization of the patient’s brain following HBOT. The fMRIs were evaluated pre- and post-HBOT treatment, which included 60 daily sessions over 12 weeks. The patient’s motor function was assessed at baseline and after treatment using the Fugl–Meyer assessment (FMA), a validated post-stroke assessment, and the handgrip maximum voluntary contraction (MVC).

Results of the case report showed that following the HBOT protocol, the patient’s FMA score improved from 17 (severe impairment) to 31 (moderate impairment), and there was an increase in fMRI activation in both the supplementary motor cortex (SMA) and the premotor cortex (PMA), bilaterally. Additionally, analysis showed increased connectivity between the two hemispheres and between specific regions in the hemisphere which was not injured.

“In our current healthcare system, the focus is on teaching chronic stroke patients how to compensate and live with their post-stroke symptoms rather than stimulating neuroplasticity to recover and heal those symptoms,” said Dr. Amir Hadanny, Chief Medical Officer at Aviv Scientific and Chief Medical Research Officer at the Sagol Center. “With the specific HBOT protocol that we’re using, we see evidence that we can repair brain connectivity and see real improvements in post-stroke symptoms. Stroke patients shouldn’t have to settle for coping with their symptoms; there may be hope and a true possibility for recovery and improvement.”

HBOT is a medical treatment in which 100% oxygen is administered at an increased environmental pressure. Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol, the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox , fluctuates oxygen levels during treatment and is being used to repair and regenerate damaged brain tissue in several types of brain injuries including stroke, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, long COVID and age-related cognitive decline, among others. A previous study from the research team at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research has demonstrated the efficacy of HBOT for improving neurocognitive function in post-stroke patients . Another randomized prospective study from this group reported significant neurological function and quality of life changes compared to the control group.

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced treatment program with a multidisciplinary team of medical experts providing patients with top-line care with the goal of improving their quality of life. The Aviv Medical Program includes an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and neurological condition to assess their overall health. For patients that meet the criteria, the Aviv team prepares a comprehensive, personalized treatment schedule combining HBOT with cognitive and physical training and dietary coaching, for a holistic approach to patient health. The HBOT sessions are conducted in state-of-the-art multiplace chambers that are comfortable, safe and allow for medical staff to accompany patients during the treatment. The elevated pressure in the HBOT chamber creates an optimal oxygenation condition, ultimately providing damaged brain and body tissues the environment necessary to heal.

