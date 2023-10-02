Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of bills

Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 24 0105. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.560 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.300 million, at a simple rate of 11.75%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
