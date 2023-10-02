LAW Shareholder Update: Johnson Fistel Encourages CS Disco Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) (“CS Disco” or the “Company”) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors are encouraged to review the following information.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2023

Class Period: July 21, 2021 to August 11, 2022

Docket #: 23-CV-08270

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/cs-disco-class-action

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations: The complaint alleges that CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time. The Complaint also alleges that while the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was ‘usage driven” and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until November 20, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

