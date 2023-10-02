Point Acquisitions and Mitra Investment Partners Break Ground with Joint Venture in St. Louis

Saint Petersburg, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Petersburg, Florida -

Point Acquisitions and Mitra Investment Partners initiated a joint venture in St. Louis, acquiring 11142-54 Lindbergh Court, aiming to modernize the property amid a thriving warehouse submarket. The partnership symbolizes a promising venture in the commercial real estate sector.

In the field of commercial real estate, an intriguing partnership has recently materialized. Mitra Investment Partners and Point Acquisitions are pleased to highlight their newest acquisition, which is located at 11142-54 Lindbergh Court in St. Louis, Missouri. This ground-breaking partnership ushers in a brand-new era for the development of flex and storage property ventures.

According to Costar, the St. Louis South County warehouse submarket operates near full capacity, boasting a mere 1.0% vacancy rate. Compared to the broader St. Louis market, where average rents hover at $7.00/SF, this submarket commands a premium at $8.10/SF—a 5.0% uptick from last year and an 18.4% cumulative increase over the last three years.

Using their web-based i-buyer platform, Point Acquisitions was able to successfully acquire the property. Mitra Investment Partners is getting ready to implement a significant upgrade strategy, which will center on bringing contemporary improvements to the property and raising rental rates.

Both parties express enthusiasm about this joint venture: "This partnership signifies a promising step into the commercial real estate sphere, with a specific focus on flex and storage assets. We anticipate many more collaborative projects in the future with Mitra Investment Partners," said Jesse Shemesh, President and CEO of Point Acquisitions.

What sets this acquisition apart is its creative financial arrangement. The teams benefit from a tailor-made financing plan, locking in a favorable 15-year interest-only seller-financed note. This forward-thinking approach equips them to confidently navigate any economic challenges on the horizon.

About Point Acquisitions:

With a quarter-century of collective experience under its belt, Point Acquisitions has become a leader in the real estate industry, renowned for its innovative, technology-driven approach. The company specializes in streamlining real estate transactions across the United States, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions to expedite processes and enhance customer satisfaction.

Point Acquisitions' proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly with various real estate ecosystems, allowing real-time data analysis and decision-making. This i-buyer process has significantly reduced transaction times, making the buying and selling experience more convenient for all parties involved.

The company's team of seasoned professionals, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every transaction, further demonstrates its commitment to excellence. Their dedication to customer service ensures that clients receive personalized, attentive care from start to finish.

Point Acquisitions has been able to successfully position itself at the forefront of the real estate industry by successfully marrying conventional real estate know-how with modern technological advancements. The company upholds its reputation as a pioneer in the real estate industry by continually establishing new standards for effectiveness, dependability, and the level of satisfaction it provides to customers.

About Mitra Investment Partners:

Mitra Investment Partners has marked its entry into the investment realm with its inaugural real estate fund. Central to Mitra’s ethos is a commitment to high returns for investors, achieved through a rigorous approach to property sourcing, financing, and operations.

In sourcing, Mitra leverages market analytics to identify promising properties, aiming for consistent growth and financial resilience. The firm navigates the financing landscape with innovative strategies, securing favorable terms to lay a solid foundation for its real estate endeavors.

On the operational front, seasoned professionals ensure meticulous property management, fostering positive tenant relations to enhance property value and ensure superior returns for investors.

Furthermore, the adoption of tech platforms for real-time monitoring and data analytics signifies Mitra’s progressive approach, blending traditional real estate expertise with modern technological insights.

With its promising inaugural fund, Mitra Investment Partners is not only making a stride in the investment community but also setting the stage for a legacy of successful real estate ventures ahead.

For more details or investment opportunities, visit the Point Acquisitions website.

