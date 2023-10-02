Questex Unveils the Inaugural Fierce 50, Shines a Spotlight on Companies and Individuals Driving Advancements in Medicine, Fostering Innovation and Shaping the Future of Biopharma and Healthcare

Gala Dinner to Celebrate Fierce 50 Takes Place December 5 in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare today unveil the inaugural Fierce 50, a groundbreaking project that shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals driving advancements in medicine, fostering innovation and shaping the future of biopharma and healthcare.



The Fierce 50 are the movers and shakers who are pushing boundaries, defying limitations and igniting change in healthcare delivery, drug development, research and beyond. Reflecting the true tapestry of the industry, the Fierce 50 offers a unique glimpse into the minds of influential figures who work tirelessly behind the scenes to drive change in healthcare and biopharma. The pillars of the Fierce 50 are Innovation, Social Impact, Health Equity, Breakthroughs and Patient Advocacy.

Click here to see the Fierce 50.

“In a world where data and technology often overshadow the human side of healthcare and biopharma, our special report aims to remind us that these industries are fundamentally about people. Behind the scientific breakthroughs and statistics are inspiring narratives of individuals who have an unwavering commitment to fiercely fighting for patient care,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “We’re excited to share these 50 brilliant visionaries and trailblazers with our audience where they will get a front-row seat to each of their insights, strategies and outlooks on the future of biotech, healthcare and pharma.”

The Fierce 50 will be celebrated at a gala dinner on December 5 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Purchase tickets here.

