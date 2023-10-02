Concrete Floor Coating Market Size Expected to Reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2030, With 9.2% CAGR

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Concrete Floor Coating Market By Product (Polyurethanes, Epoxy, And Polyaspartic), By Application (Outdoor And Indoor), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global concrete floor coating Market size was valued at about USD 11.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 13.3 billion by 2030.”

Concrete Floor Coating Market Overview:

Coatings for concrete flooring are protective layers applied to the floors. In addition, it is available in a variety of formulations, including semi-liquid and liquid, and exhibits excellent adhesion to the concrete surface, thereby preserving the texture, appearance, and quality of flooring. In addition, it is offered in numerous varieties, including acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and polyaspartics. In addition, these products feature advantageous characteristics such as abrasion resistance, damage resistance, and heat resistance.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2022 USD 11.3 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 13.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Jotun, Trucrete Surfacing Systems, Epmar Corp., North American Coating Solutions, Stonhard, BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tennant Coatings, Pratt & Lambert, Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Concrete Coating, Elite Crete Systems, BEHR Process Corp., PPG Pittsburgh Paints, and others. Segments Covered By By Product, By Application, and By Region, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global concrete floor coating market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to escalating demand for products in residential and non-residential sectors.

In terms of product, the epoxy segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on application, the indoor segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the North American concrete floor coating industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Concrete Floor Coating Market: Growth Drivers

Humungous product penetration in residential & industrial sectors will steer the global market trends

Increasing product demand in the residential and non-residential sectors will propel the global expansion of the concrete floor coating market. The global expansion of the market will be fueled by the thriving construction industry and the enormous demand for epoxy resins. In addition, the demand for products with enhanced aesthetics, safety, and environmental friendliness will contribute to the expansion of the global market. A significant increase in demand for the product in the commercial and industrial sectors will contribute to the expansion of the global market.

The expansion of the global market will be accelerated by the development of infrastructure and the expansion of educational institutions. In addition, concrete floor coatings provide substantial protection against chemicals and thermal disturbances, thereby expanding the global market's growth potential.

Concrete Floor Coating Market: Restraints

Hazardous nature of the product can put brakes on the global industry expansion over the upcoming years

Epoxy-coatings used to coat concrete floors are toxic and can pose health risks. Consequently, the demand for concrete floor coatings may decrease. In addition, these coatings are ephemeral, which can further reduce demand in the global concrete floor coating industry.

Concrete Floor Coating Market: Segmentation

The global concrete floor coating market is sectored into product, application, and region.

In type terms, the global concrete floor coating market is segregated into polyurethanes, epoxy, and polyaspartic segments. Furthermore, the epoxy segment, which amassed nearly half of the global market share in 2022, is set to record the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

Based on the application, the global concrete floor coating industry is sectored into indoor and outdoor segments. Moreover, the indoor segment, which gathered a key chunk of the global industry share in 2022, is predicted to lead the global industry over the analysis timeframe. The segmental expansion over the assessment timespan can be a result of the rise in the construction of sports stadiums in countries such as Canada and the U.S. owing to the surging popularity of sports activities such as rugby, tennis, and football in these countries.

Browse the full “Concrete Floor Coating Market By Product (Polyurethanes, Epoxy, And Polyaspartic), By Application (Outdoor And Indoor), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-floor-coating-market



Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is prognosis to maintain leadership position in the global market

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 40 percent of the global concrete floor coating market in 2022, will dominate throughout the assessment period. In addition, the growth of the regional market can be attributed to the extensive presence of key competitors in nations such as India, Indonesia, and China. In addition, the increase in construction due to population growth in these nations will pave the way for enormous regional market growth in the future years.

Due to prospering residential and non-residential construction sectors in countries like the U.S. and Canada, the North American concrete floor coating industry is expected to post the highest CAGR in the coming years. In addition, an increase in enhancing the aesthetic quality of buildings will shape regional industry trends.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Concrete Floor Coating market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Concrete Floor Coating market include;

Jotun

Trucrete Surfacing Systems

Epmar Corp.

North American Coating Solutions

Stonhard

BASF SE

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tennant Coatings

Pratt & Lambert

Axalta Coating Systems

Vanguard Concrete Coating

Elite Crete Systems

BEHR Process Corp.

PPG Pittsburgh Paints

The global Concrete Floor Coating market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Polyurethanes

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



