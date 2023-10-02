CoinW Announces Comprehensive Wallet Security Upgrades: Echoing its Dedication to Users

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal development, CoinW, a distinguished player in the digital trading arena, has unveiled its refurbished wallet security architecture. This decisive step is in alignment with CoinW's unwavering commitment to fortify its promise of bestowing its users with an unparalleled secure trading milieu. Notably, the enhancement process amalgamates the prowess of the Multi-Party Computation (MPC) paradigms and the HyperMate hardware wallets, steering CoinW's security endeavors to unmatched echelons. A Closer Look at Multi-Party Computation (MPC):

An Epoch of Resilient Security: MPC emerges as a multifaceted SaaS entity, harmonizing seamlessly across diverse platforms and multi-cloud frameworks.

MPC emerges as a multifaceted SaaS entity, harmonizing seamlessly across diverse platforms and multi-cloud frameworks. A Bastion of Trust: Predicated on the esteemed MPC-CMP protocol, it stands as a bulwark ensuring the sanctity of all transactions.

Predicated on the esteemed MPC-CMP protocol, it stands as a bulwark ensuring the sanctity of all transactions. Championing AML and KYT: Furnished with avant-garde tools, it refines web3 adherence and transactional scrutiny, magnifying our platform's credibility.

HyperMate Hardware Wallet - Unveiling Its Capacities:

Authorization Galore: A testament to its reliability, it parades FCC and CE certifications and embraces cutting-edge fingerprint recognition mechanisms.

A testament to its reliability, it parades FCC and CE certifications and embraces cutting-edge fingerprint recognition mechanisms. Shielding with the Best: Employing the laudable CC EAL6+ certified security chip, it offers an unassailable layer of defense.

Employing the laudable CC EAL6+ certified security chip, it offers an unassailable layer of defense. Bifurcated CPU Efficiency: Ingeniously, one core delves into computational dynamics while its counterpart is tenaciously dedicated to security oversight.

Ingeniously, one core delves into computational dynamics while its counterpart is tenaciously dedicated to security oversight. An Encrypted Sanctuary: Memory segments, encompassing NVM and RAM, are armored with encryption and fortified with robust verification safeguards.

Memory segments, encompassing NVM and RAM, are armored with encryption and fortified with robust verification safeguards. A Resolute Guard Against Intrusions: Architectured to rebuff software penetrations and a spectrum of physical chip onslaughts.

CoinW’s Reinvigorated Oath to Security: CoinW enshrines user security as sacrosanct. Consistently refurbishing our security tenets isn’t just our methodology—it encapsulates our ethos. By interlacing these apex technologies, CoinW is sculpting a new zenith in wallet security, aiming not just to align, but to transcend global standards, ensuring our clientele a serene trading experience. Our deepest gratitude is extended to our steadfast user community. It's your unwavering faith that propels us to elevate our benchmarks in the realm of digital asset protection. About CoinW: CoinW is a globally leading digital asset trading platform that places security, transparency, and user-centric principles at the forefront. In its seven years of existence, CoinW has served products and services to over 9 million users worldwide, making it one of the safest digital asset trading platforms globally. CoinW is dedicated to security, transparency, and compliance, adhering to the highest regulatory standards while actively contributing to the advancement of the cryptocurrency industry