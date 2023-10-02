Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size to Surpass USD 6.51 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 5% | Visible Health Benefits of Collagen

Newark, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 billion in 2022 global collagen peptide and gelatin market will reach USD 6.51 billion in 2032. Adopting a healthy lifestyle is necessary because obesity, digestive problems, and gastrointestinal conditions are rising. Consumer preferences are shifting towards high-end supplementary products like collagen peptide and gelatin-infused meals, ointments, supplements, and medications as demand for a healthy lifestyle and population disposable income rise. These products are the perfect way to supplement and meet the body's daily nutritional needs because of the hectic lifestyles of today's people. Gelatin and collagen peptides support the health of the bones, heart, lungs, skin, and hair. They are well-liked since they are non-invasive, offer long-term advantages, and have few negative effects.



Request Sample Copy of collagen peptide and gelatin Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13723



Key Insight of the Global Collagen peptide and gelatin Market



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Collagen-rich foods are the foundation of the traditional cuisine of Asian nations like Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Asians from these nations have healthy skin, hearts, hair, and overall longevity resulting from following this diet. The region's market is expanding due to the rising demand for collagen and its obvious advantages. The market will benefit from the expanding inventions and introduction of collagen and gelatin-induced supplements, nutraceuticals, capsules, etc., to increase the region's population's nutritional consumption. The region's production capabilities will be able to meet the expanding market demand for these goods. The expanding pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and cosmetics industries will also expand the market.



In 2022, the gelatin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and revenue of 2.12 billion.



The product type segment is divided into collagen peptide and gelatin. In 2022, the gelatin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and revenue of 2.12 billion.



In 2022, the bovine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.56 billion.



The source segment is divided into bovine, porcine, marine, sheep, chicken and others. In 2022, the bovine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.56 billion.



In 2022, the food and beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.48 billion.



The application segment is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. In 2022, the food and beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.48 billion.



Get a Complete TOC of Global collagen peptide and gelatin Market Report 2023-2032 at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/collagen-peptide-and-gelatin-market-13723



Advancement in market



April 2022 - Verisol HST, the newest beauty-enhancing supplement from Gelita, was developed to produce fruit gummies with added collagen. Verisol HST replaces gelatin and collagen peptides, allowing fruit gummies to contain 15% bioactive collagen peptides without changing the end product's flavour or texture. According to Gelita, integrating Verisol collagen peptides does not necessitate modifying the production facility or existing machinery. It has also been stated that all of Verisol's ingredients come from natural sources.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the increasing knowledge of gelatin's and collagen peptide's health advantages.



Gelatin and collagen peptides are proven to support healthy skin and hair. Collagen peptide and collagen intake must be controlled to benefit the heart and bones. Gelatin and collagen peptide's elasticity and flexibility support a youthful appearance, healthy skin free of wrinkles, and improved joint and tendon functions. Gelatin and collagen peptides are also known to promote the growth of lean muscle mass. This has caused the burgeoning gym and fitness community to have a greater need for these products in the form of supplements. The need for collagen peptide and gelatin-induced meals and medications to maintain weight and enhance the nutritional value of food is also being driven by a sedentary lifestyle. To maintain weight and enhance the nutritious value of meals without an active lifestyle, foods and medications induced with collagen peptides and gelatin are in high demand. Given the increased focus on personal care in modern society, the advantages of collagen peptide and gelatin for skin are also boosting their demand. Therefore, the market's demand will be driven by the growing knowledge of collagen peptides and gelatin's many advantages.



Restraints: the absence of technologies for the production and processing of collagen.



The main sources of collagen peptide and gelatin are animal cartilage and bones. Complex apparatus and equipment are needed to efficiently extract these protein components and break them down while keeping their efficacy. The price of this apparatus and equipment restricts the market's potential expansion.



Opportunities: increased investment in research and development.



The scientific community is looking into using gelatin and collagen peptides to prevent and treat several chronic diseases. By improving the nutritional value of foods, these products can potentially improve general community health. As a result, governments worldwide are encouraging this type of research. During the projected era, expanding research and development will present profitable chances for the market's expansion.



Challenges: The growing activism against animal cruelty.



Collagen peptides and gelatin are derived from animals, leading to the commercial breeding of cattle, buffalos, marine, porcine and others. They are often kept in inhuman conditions. Given the active participation of NGOs, Animal Rights Groups, and volunteers, the growing awareness about such cruel practices has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards plant-based supplements. These trends will likely continue and challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.



Have a query before purchasing this report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13723



Some of the major players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market are:



• Collagen Solutions, Plc

• Darling Ingredients, Inc.

• Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

• Geistlich Pharma AG

• GELITA AG

• GELNEX

• Holista Colltech Limited

• Nitta Gelatin Inc.

• Tessenderlo Group

• Weishardt Group.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Collagen Peptide

• Gelatin



By Source



• Bovine

• Porcine

• Marine

• Sheep

• Chicken

• Others



By Application



• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13723/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com