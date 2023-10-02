SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 39

| Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag

Reykjavik, ICELAND

In week 39 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 7,350,000 own shares for total amount of 96,345,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
25.9.202309:35:00            500,000                   13.30               6,650,000                                27,118,518   
25.9.202310:25:00            500,000                   13.25               6,625,000                                27,618,518   
25.9.202314:49:00            500,000                   13.30               6,650,000                                28,118,518   
25.9.202314:50:00            500,000                   13.30               6.650.000                                28,618,518   
26.9.202309:53:00            500,000                   13.40               6.700.000                                29,118,518   
26.9.202310:08:00            500,000                   13.40               6.700.000                                29,618,518   
26.9.202312:49:00            500,000                   13.25               6.625.000                                30,118,518   
26.9.202314:14:00            500,000                   13.20               6.600.000                                30,618,518   
27.9.202310:04:00            500,000                   12.90               6.450.000                                31,118,518   
27.9.202312:54:00            500,000                   12.85               6.425.000                                31,618,518   
27.9.202314:21:00            450,000                   12.85               5.782.500                                32,068,518   
27.9.202315:29:00            450,000                   12.85               5.782.500                                32,518,518   
28.9.202310:01:00            450,000                   12.90               5.805.000                                32,968,518   
28.9.202315:06:00         1,000,000                   12.90             12.900.000                                33,968,518   
  7,350,000 96,345,00033,968,518


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 26,618,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 15,450,000 own shares, which corresponds to 7.98% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 199,600,000, or 39.92% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.75% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is