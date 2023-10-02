SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 39

In week 39 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 7,350,000 own shares for total amount of 96,345,000 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|25.9.2023
|09:35:00
|500,000
|13.30
|6,650,000
|27,118,518
|25.9.2023
|10:25:00
|500,000
|13.25
|6,625,000
|27,618,518
|25.9.2023
|14:49:00
|500,000
|13.30
|6,650,000
|28,118,518
|25.9.2023
|14:50:00
|500,000
|13.30
|6.650.000
|28,618,518
|26.9.2023
|09:53:00
|500,000
|13.40
|6.700.000
|29,118,518
|26.9.2023
|10:08:00
|500,000
|13.40
|6.700.000
|29,618,518
|26.9.2023
|12:49:00
|500,000
|13.25
|6.625.000
|30,118,518
|26.9.2023
|14:14:00
|500,000
|13.20
|6.600.000
|30,618,518
|27.9.2023
|10:04:00
|500,000
|12.90
|6.450.000
|31,118,518
|27.9.2023
|12:54:00
|500,000
|12.85
|6.425.000
|31,618,518
|27.9.2023
|14:21:00
|450,000
|12.85
|5.782.500
|32,068,518
|27.9.2023
|15:29:00
|450,000
|12.85
|5.782.500
|32,518,518
|28.9.2023
|10:01:00
|450,000
|12.90
|5.805.000
|32,968,518
|28.9.2023
|15:06:00
|1,000,000
|12.90
|12.900.000
|33,968,518
|7,350,000
|96,345,000
|33,968,518
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 26,618,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 15,450,000 own shares, which corresponds to 7.98% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 199,600,000, or 39.92% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.75% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is