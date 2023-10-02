Xevant Recognized for Excellence and Thought Leadership at PBMI's Annual National Conference

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, a leading provider of healthcare analytics and technology solutions, had an impactful presence at the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute's (PBMI) Annual National Conference, held September 6-8, 2023 in Orlando. The conference provided an invaluable platform for industry leaders to gather and discuss the latest developments in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) space.



Xevant's CEO and Founder, Brandon Newman, joined the agenda of speakers for a second consecutive year as he participated in the Legislative & Regulatory Updates panel alongside esteemed industry experts. The panel featured Patrick Cooney, President of The Federal Group and PBMI's head of federal affairs; Robyn Crosson, Vice President of Government Relations at Navitus Health Solutions; and Josh Golden, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Capital RX. Together, they tackled pressing topics surrounding current legislation in Congress concerning PBM transparency. The discussion delved into legislative updates, trends, forward-looking initiatives, and the overall impact on the industry.

During the panel, Newman emphasized the importance of transparency within the PBM sector, stating, "Transparency is what PBMs need to be thinking about. We have to show we're not hiding behind something; we're not trying to keep something from our clients or the market. And that leads us to the conversation about value."

PBMI Excellence Award Winners pictured left to right: Brandon Newman, Xevant; Jessica Ringena, Vivid Clear Rx; Matthew Dinh, SCAN

In support of its mission to help its customers achieve the lowest net cost through real-time, automated technology, Xevant was recognized with a PBMI Excellence Award in the Cost Containment category for its exceptional contributions to the industry. This accolade reflects Xevant's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the PBM landscape.

Furthermore, Xevant demonstrated its dedication to industry advancement by maintaining a strong presence in the conference's exhibit hall, where representatives from its sales team engaged with attendees and showcased the company's cutting-edge solutions.

This marked Xevant's second year participating in PBMI's Annual National Conference, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to collaboration, knowledge sharing, and shaping the future of pharmacy benefit management.

For more information about Xevant and its contributions to the PBM industry, please visit www.xevant.com.

About Xevant:

Xevant’s revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Brokers, and Consultants. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and America’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7ebddc-4108-4041-bd3d-f2729c067441