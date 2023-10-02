Cosentino’s First-Ever North American Trend Report Forecasts Home Design Trends

Coral Gables, Florida, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group, the Spanish global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, today released its 2024 North American trend report. Informed by an IPSOS survey, one of the largest market research companies in the world, the report includes insights from renovation-inspired homeowners, designers, and top architects, and unveils the latest trends and movements in design—including the rise of resimmercial, the “spathroom,” metallics, sustainable solutions, and more.

Cosentino also partnered with top designers Richard T. Anuszkiewicz, Laura Kirar, Barry Dixon, and Sarah Brooks Eilers to share exclusive insights that inspire consumers to try these trends in their own homes.

“At Cosentino, our focus is to create meaningful design that inspires people’s lives with products that are at the forefront of design and innovation. To achieve this, we must keep a constant pulse on trends, market shifts and designer voices. This report gives direct access into these valuable insights and we are proud to share them as a resource to support the design community as a whole,” says Eduardo Cosentino, executive vice president of Global Corporate Sales and CEO of Cosentino Americas.

Below are the top seven report findings, for a look at how design trends will help shape the home renovations of 2024:

1. The Rise of “Resimmercial”

In a post-pandemic world, the lines between home, work, and play are blurring further. This has led to the rise of resimmercial design across both commercial and residential spaces, giving consumers luxury, comfort, and convenience—whether at home or in a hotel room.

When asked which top three elements from a resort or hotel they’d most like to incorporate in their home, both homeowners and design professionals shared that a spa-inspired bathroom and indoor/outdoor walkout patio are the top choices. What’s more, 70% of designers look to resorts and hotels for renovation inspiration, and 58% find ideas from a specific travel destination.

At the same time, the comforts of home are also influencing the look and feel of commercial spaces, especially as more consumers take “work-cations” or look for inspiring longer-term accommodations. Specifically, homeowners and designers say they are most attracted to luxurious lounge areas or reading nooks and high-end kitchen spaces in terms of features that help them feel at home in hotel suites.

2. Transforming Bathrooms into “Spathrooms”

As more Americans prioritize health, the bathroom is moving beyond practicality and transitioning into a haven for wellness and relaxation. Enter the “spathroom”—the ultimate retreat. In fact, 69% of designers and 53% of homeowners reported a spa-inspired bathroom as the number one hotel design element they’d like to see in their own home. To get the look, both designers and homeowners said they would incorporate large tile/stone slabs (46% designers, 42% homeowners), a high end vanity (45% designers, 39% homeowners), an oversize bathtub (41% of designers, 39% of homeowners) and luxury flooring (37% designers, 35% homeowners) to create a spathroom.

3. Kitchens are King

It’s no secret the kitchen is the heart of the home—and designers and homeowners agree that it’s their number one renovation priority. As kitchens continue to be a hub for dining, entertaining and relaxing, a personalized, functional “dream kitchen” is more important than ever. In fact, nearly one-quarter of the total home design budget is dedicated to kitchen updates.

Meanwhile, integrated outdoor kitchens are still a favorite design element, with more than 83% of designers and 70% of homeowners citing it as a top focus area for their outdoor space. Luckily for homeowners, scratch and UV-resistant surfaces like Dekton can make any kitchen – indoor or out – a space that is both stylish and functional.

4. Metallics Are Making A Statement

From countertops to showers and fixtures to textiles, metallics add a touch of elegance and glamor to any space. For many, it’s the perfect way to add a personal touch.

This year, the gilded look will continue to influence design elements. In fact, designers selected metallic accents as their top up-and-coming trend, while homeowners rated it as number two. When it comes to how they’re being used, nearly 80% of designers say they would incorporate metallic accents in their shower projects, followed by cladding, fireplaces, and kitchen countertops.

For effortless expression, Cosentino’s latest Silestone introduction—Le Chic—features eye-catching veining and metallic accents, including both silver and gold tones. These diverse colorways can easily be used to create a variety of statement looks, from contemporary to traditional spaces.

5. Sustainability in Design is a Mainstay

Environmental impact continues to be a top priority for discerning homeowners and designers—whether using sustainable products, environmentally friendly practices, or long-lasting materials that don’t need to be replaced as often. In fact, 84% of designers prioritize products made with responsibly sourced materials, while more than 70% of Millennials and Gen Z value products made with minimal to zero water waste or responsibly sourced materials, respectively.

When it comes to environmentally-conscious materials, Dekton offers a functional yet sustainable solution as a carbon-neutral surface product made of raw materials, while Cosentino’s Silestone with HybriQ® Technology introduces a new product category of mineral hybrid surface made with 99% recycled water, 100% renewable energy, and a minimum of 20% recycled materials, ensuring environmental conservation without sacrificing style.

6. Earth Tones are In, Rustic is Out, and Retro is… Polarizing



Designs are always changing, but one thing’s for sure—earth tones and neutral palettes are the in-style trend for both homeowners (56%) and designers (72%). Interestingly enough, 70s-inspired design is the most polarizing. Designer opinions conflicted, with respondents selecting it as both an up-and-coming and an out-of-style trend.

One thing everyone can agree on? That rustic and modern farmhouse looks are going out of style.

7. Luxury—Inside and Out

Americans continue to look for ways to transform their outdoor spaces. In fact, designers and homeowners are investing in upgrades like fire features and outdoor bars & entertaining spaces (90% of designers, 74% of homeowners). Beyond these upgrades, designers are also focusing on outdoor kitchens, pools and plunge pools to create a backyard oasis.

For more information or to read the Cosentino Trend Report, click here. High-resolution images of each featured trend can be downloaded here.

