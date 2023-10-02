Birchtree Investments Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Option Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, today announced the appointment of Andrew Lindzon as Chief Financial Officer effective September 30, 2023.



Mr. Lindzon, who is currently a director of the Company, is a seasoned professional and investor. He earned an LLB from Osgoode Hall (1984) and is CEO of Ashlin Technology Solutions since 1985. Mr. Lindzon has a comprehensive understanding of accounting principles and is well versed in the preparation of financial statements.

“Mr. Lindzon’s experience and extensive knowledge of accounting principles and preparing financial statements will be a great asset to the Company,” said Mr. Vitali Savitski, Birchtree’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Carmelo Marrelli as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Birchtree would like to thank Mr. Marrelli for his contributions to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.

Birchtree also wishes to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to a director and officer of the Company. The stock options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The options have a term of three (3) years and will expire on October 2, 2026.

About Birchtree

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: svitaliy@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.