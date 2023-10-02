Cytokinetics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2023 HCMS Scientific Sessions and the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK), today announced upcoming presentations at the 2023 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions on October 6, 2023, and at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place from October 6-9, 2023, both taking place in Cleveland, OH.



2023 HCMS Scientific Sessions

Poster Abstract Presentations

Title: Baseline Characteristics of Patients in SEQUOIA-HCM: A Phase 3 Trial of Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Martin S. Maron, M.D., Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Date: October 6, 2023

Session Title: Poster Abstract Presentations

Session Time: 1:00 – 1:45 PM ET

Location: Hilton Cleveland Downtown

HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Poster Presentations

Title: Characteristics and Procedural Complications of Septal Myectomy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States

Presenter: Ahmed Altibi, M.D., MPH, Cardiology Fellow, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

Date: October 7, 2023

Session Title: ePoster Viewing Sessions - ePoster Viewing Session II

Poster Number: 139

Session Time: 8:00 – 9:00 AM ET

Presentation Time: 8:30 – 9:00 AM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall‚ ePoster Hub

Title: Symptoms and Complications Significantly Increase the Logistic and Economic Burden of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - Results from Medical and Pharmacy Claims Data

Presenter: Meiling Chen, M.D., Cardiology Research Fellow, HCM Center of Excellence, University of California, San Francisco Medical Center

Date: October 7, 2023

Session Title: ePoster Viewing Sessions - ePoster Viewing Session III

Poster Number: 163

Session Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Presentation Time: 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall‚ ePoster Hub

Title: Cardiovascular Hospitalizations Post Septal Myectomy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A 3-year Analysis of 5,101 Patients

Presenter: Ahmed Altibi, M.D., MPH, Cardiology Fellow, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

Date: October 7, 2023

Session Title: ePoster Viewing Sessions - ePoster Viewing Session III

Poster Number: 191

Session Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Presentation Time: 1:30 – 2:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall‚ ePoster Hub

Title: A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten Compared to Placebo in Adults with Symptomatic Non-obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: October 7, 2023

Session Title: ePoster Viewing Sessions - ePoster Viewing Session III

Session Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Poster Number: CTC-005

Presentation Time: 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall‚ ePoster Hub

Title: A Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing Aficamten vs Metoprolol in Patients with Symptomatic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Obstruction

Presenter: Michael A. Fifer, MD, Director of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program at Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center

Date: October 7, 2023

Session Title: ePoster Viewing Sessions - ePoster Viewing Session IV

Poster Number: CTC-006

Session Time: 4:45 – 5:45 PM ET

Presentation Time: 4:45 – 5:15 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall‚ ePoster Hub

