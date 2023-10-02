Flash News: OKX D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival Title Sponsor

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, announced that it is the Title Sponsor of the D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival taking place, October 10-12 at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.



OKX executives will share insights during the following speaking sessions:

Wednesday, October 11 at 11:05 - 11:25 am (GMT-4), OKX Chief Innovation Officer will conduct an exclusive fireside chat about the shifting environment for digital asset exchanges.

Wednesday, October 11 at 13:45 - 14:25 (GMT-4), OKX Chief Global Government Relations Officer, Tim Byun participates in a panel titled, "Trust and cooperation: how should the innovator-regulator relationship work?"

Thursday, October 12 at 9:55 - 10:25 (GMT-4), OKX Head of Compliance in the Bahamas, Ianthe Tynes joins a panel titled, "Who’s building the best crypto on/off ramps?"

D3 Bahamas is co-hosted by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas together with The Government of The Bahamas, and DARE (Digital Assets & Regulated Exchange Act). The hosts welcome innovators, builders, developers, Fintech ecosystem leaders and VC Investors from around the world to explore trends, growth and investment opportunities.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



