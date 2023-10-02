[Latest] Global Portable Generator Market Size Envisioned at USD 5.9 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 5.5% | Energy Revolution

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Portable Generator Market By Product (Diesel Generator, Gaseous Generator, Gasoline Generator, And Others), By Power Range (Low Power (8-20KW), Medium Power (21-370KW), High Power (371-450KW)), By Application (Prime/Continuous And Emergency), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Portable Generator Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Portable Generator? How big is the Portable Generator Industry?

Portable Generator Report Coverage & Overview:

In situations where a traditional power source is either unavailable or unreliable, portable generators serve as a reliable means of generating energy. These compact and versatile power-generating devices are designed to be easily transportable and adaptable for a wide range of applications. They prove particularly handy for activities such as camping, outdoor gatherings, construction sites, and providing emergency backup power during blackouts or natural disasters.

Portable generators come in various power capacities and utilize different types of fuels, including gasoline, diesel, propane, and natural gas. By employing an engine-driven alternator, they efficiently convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. This capability enables users to operate essential appliances, electronic devices, and lighting, ensuring comfort and convenience across various settings.

Global Portable Generator Market: Growth Dynamics

Market Expansion Driven by Rising Occurrence of Power Grid Failures

The global use of portable generators is on the rise, propelled by the growing frequency of power grid failures. Electricity plays a pivotal role in numerous contemporary technologies, encompassing computers, household appliances, and transportation systems. The surge in electricity consumption, particularly in rapidly urbanizing emerging economies, has placed considerable strain on their aging infrastructure and power grids, resulting in frequent blackouts.

To combat these challenges, industrial users are increasingly turning to portable generators as reliable backup power sources during blackout situations. These generators offer uninterrupted operation across various applications. Consequently, the global portable generator market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, driven by the escalating occurrence of power grid failures.

Portable Generator Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Portable Generator industry is categorized into different segments based on product type, power range, application, end-use, and region.

Regarding product types, the global market can be divided into diesel generators, gaseous generators, gasoline generators, and others. Among these, the gasoline generator segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

A gasoline generator serves as a portable power source, enabling the operation of various equipment, including household appliances and construction tools. It provides a dependable backup power supply for residential homes, vacation properties, and commercial buildings. The convenience and versatility of these compact power generators make them highly sought after by homeowners.

Gasoline generators find utility in various settings, including construction sites and domestic use. They are also frequently used during picnics and research expeditions, contributing to the segment's growth prospects in the forecast period.

In terms of power range, the portable generator industry is categorized into Low Power (8-20KW), Medium Power (21-370KW), and High Power (371-450KW).

Based on application, the global portable generator market is segmented into prime/continuous and emergency. The emergency segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the market during the forecast period. The demand for reliable backup power during power outages or emergencies is the primary driver for portable emergency generators.

Emergency generators are commonly employed in both residential and commercial settings, designed to provide backup power in the event of an outage or power failure. These generators are often compact and portable, making them easy to install and transport. The aging power infrastructure in many areas has heightened the risk of power outages, further boosting the need for emergency generators.

In terms of end-use, the global portable generator industry is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased occurrence of extreme weather conditions, such as hurricanes and snowstorms, which can lead to prolonged power outages.

Many households are turning to portable generators as reliable backup power sources to keep their essential appliances and devices running during such outages. Additionally, the rising demand for user-friendly, compact, and portable generators for camping trips and outdoor activities is driving the expansion of this segment.

The global Portable Generator market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Diesel Generator

Gaseous Generator

Gasoline Generator

Others

By Power Range

Low Power (8-20KW)

Medium Power (21-370KW)

High Power (371-450KW)

By Application

Prime/Continuous

Emergency

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Portable Generator Market By Product (Diesel Generator, Gaseous Generator, Gasoline Generator, And Others), By Power Range (Low Power (8-20KW), Medium Power (21-370KW), High Power (371-450KW)), By Application (Prime/Continuous And Emergency), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Portable Generator market include -

Generac Holdings Inc.

Briggs and Stratton LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

KAZANCI HOLDING

Cummins Inc.

Deere and Co.

Doosan Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

H.S. ENGINEERS

Himalayan Power Machines Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

ITOCHU Corp.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Siemens AG

Skyline Power Solutions

Wacker Neuson SE

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Portable Generator market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global Portable Generator market size was valued at around USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion, by 2030.

The increasing demand for portable generators for emergency use is expected to propel the portable generator market growth.

Based on the product, the gasoline generator segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. Based on the application, the emergency segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Portable Generator industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Portable Generator Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Portable Generator Industry?

What segments does the Portable Generator Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Portable Generator Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Power Range, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to take the lead in driving market growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for power backup solutions in residential settings, coupled with the growing adoption of portable generators in the infrastructure and construction sectors, is fueling the demand for these generators in this geographical area.

Furthermore, the availability of affordable portable generators and the expansion of the e-commerce industry are expected to bolster revenue growth in this region. Additionally, the rising occurrence of natural disasters such as floods and typhoons is anticipated to further boost the demand for portable generators in the Asia Pacific.

Conversely, North America retains a substantial market share during the forecast period. The demand for portable generators in North America is being propelled by the necessity for power backup in the oil & gas and construction industries, as well as the increasing frequency of natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, which often result in power disruptions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



