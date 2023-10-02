GigaCloud Technology Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GigaCloud Technology Inc. (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. GigaCloud investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On September 28, 2023, Culper Research issued a report in which they claimed to have identified several significant issues with GigaCloud's public reporting. Among the concerns raised by Culper Research was the assertion that, despite GigaCloud's assertion of operating 14 U.S. warehouses, the company's disclosure indicated just 73 employees across the entire United States, suggesting an average of only 5 employees per warehouse. Additionally, Culper Research alleged that GigaCloud's promotional materials utilized manipulated stock photos to create an image of a highly efficient and rapidly growing operation, but their own site visits to some of the company's warehouses revealed limited activity.

As a result of this news, GigaCloud's stock price experienced a notable decline, dropping by up to 29% during intraday trading on September 28, 2023, thereby causing financial harm to investors.

