UPDATE – Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Fifth Corporate Responsibility Report and 2023 GRESB Assessment Ranking

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today released its fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s 2022 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company’s progress toward its stated key performance indicators, environmental performance, and disclosures that align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).



Healthcare Realty’s ESG achievements include:

Awarded GRESB’s 3 Green Star rating, earning a score of 75 on its 2023 assessment

Received GRESB’s Public Disclosure rating of “A,” ranking second out of a peer group of 10 real estate companies for transparency in public reporting on sustainability practices

Achieved 10 new green building certifications, including five LEED certifications

Added real-time electricity monitoring to 1.5 million square feet, an increase of 20% percent over the previous year

Increased board diversity to 38% women and/or racially diverse directors from 33%

Expanded TCFD alignment to include multiple climate scenarios and mitigation strategies

The Company’s GRESB rating of 75 for 2023 improved 29% over a weighted average of the two companies’ independent scores prior to the July 2022 merger with Healthcare Trust of America. The Company achieved 69% utility data coverage for the combined portfolio compared to 40% for the weighted average prior to the merger. Prior to the merger, Healthcare Realty was awarded GRESB’s 4 Green Star rating with a score of 80 based on utility data for 89% of its pre-merger portfolio. For the same pre-merger period, HTA received GRESB’s 1 Green Star rating of 42 with 12% utility data coverage.

“I’m pleased with our progress on ESG initiatives, especially the degree of improvements we achieved while completing our merger with HTA. In 2023, our ESG team is focused on enhanced data collection and data integrity. We look forward to establishing new baselines for our environmental targets and demonstrating continued improvement across a much larger portfolio,” said Todd Meredith, Healthcare Realty’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Healthcare Realty’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report includes data for properties over which the Company held operational control, authority to exercise investment decisions, and for which whole-building utility data was available for all of 2021 and 2022. The report and additional information about its ESG performance and policies can be found on its website www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290