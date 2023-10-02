Bleeding Disorder Testing Market to hit USD 169 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bleeding Disorder Testing Market size is expected to be worth USD 169 million by 2032. The bleeding disorder testing industry is growing at a significant pace due to several factors such as the rising prevalence of bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and thrombocytopenia.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5623

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemophilia affects around 1 in every 5,617 live male births. These conditions are characterized by abnormal bleeding, which can lead to severe health complications. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about bleeding disorders and the availability of treatment options are likely to contribute to the industry expansion through 2032.

Bleeding disorder testing instruments to gain traction

The bleeding disorder testing market is categorized as reagents & consumables and instruments. The instruments segment is set to record notable traction through 2032 owing to their increasing use in the diagnosis and treatment of bleeding problems. They assist in the measurement of clotting factors and platelet function, both of which are essential for correct diagnosis and therapy. Furthermore, technological improvements have resulted in the creation of portable and user-friendly bleeding disorder diagnostic tools.

Von Willebrand disease segment to amass substantial revenue

The bleeding disorder testing market share from the von Willebrand disease segment is expected to record robust development over 2023-2032, attributed to the growing awareness of such illnesses, as well as developments in diagnostic procedures. Additionally, the availability of improved testing technologies, such as ELISA and PCR-based diagnostics.

Hospitals & clinics segment to register steady progression

The bleeding disorder testing market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is poised to grow sizably through 2032. Bleeding disorder test consists of a series of laboratory tests designed to evaluate the patient's blood clotting capacity and discover any anomalies. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly employing bleeding disorder testing for identifying individuals who may be at risk for bleeding disorders.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative industry

The Asia Pacific bleeding disorder testing market will register robust increase through 2032 owing to the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, and rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment. Major government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in R&D activities are influencing industry progression. Moreover, various multinational companies are also focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5623

Bleeding disorder testing industry leaders

The key companies operating in the bleeding disorder testing market are, F Hoffmann La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, and Cephied (Danaher Corporation), among others.

Bleeding disorder testing industry news

In October 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced the availability of its INNOVANCE® VWF Ac test—the only completely automated assay of its kind – in the United States.

In March 2023, TruDiagnostic, a health data firm, collaborated with NADMED, a Finnish nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide diagnostic company, for the development of a novel NAD+ blood diagnostic test that can assess NAD+ and NADH from a tiny blood sample for a variety of clinical applications.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Bleeding Disorder Testing Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of blood disorders

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Supportive awareness initiatives

3.2.1.4 Recent product approvals

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By indication

3.3.3 By end use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Pricing analysis, 2022, by region

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

.3.5.2.1. Germany

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Reimbursement scenario

3.7.1 U.S.

3.8 Technological advancements

3.9 Gap analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Vendor matrix analysis

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.