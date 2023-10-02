[Latest] Global Pulp and Paper Automation Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.4 Billion by 2032 at a 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pulp and Paper Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Distributed control systems (DCS), Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Sensors and transmitters, Flowmeters, Manufacturing execution systems (MES), Asset performance management (APM), Advanced process control (APC), Enterprise asset management (EAM), Valves, Vision systems), By End-User (Paper, Pulp, Tissue, Board), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pulp and Paper Automation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Pulp and Paper Automation Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Sustainability Emphasis: Increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations drive the adoption of automation to optimize resource use, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact.

Cost Reduction: Automation helps lower operational costs through energy-efficient processes, reduced labor dependence, and improved asset utilization.

Global Demand: Growing global demand for paper products, especially in the packaging and hygiene sectors, fuels the need for automation to boost production capacity.

Digitization: The shift toward digital media drives paper manufacturers to diversify their product lines and invest in automation to remain competitive.

Market Competition: Intense market competition motivates companies to invest in automation for product differentiation, higher quality, and cost competitiveness.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with environmental and safety regulations necessitates automation for accurate data collection and reporting.

Circular Economy: The adoption of circular economy principles encourages recycling and reuse, driving automation for waste reduction and sustainable practices.

Supply Chain Optimization: Automation improves supply chain visibility, enabling better inventory management and demand forecasting.

Energy Efficiency: Escalating energy costs and environmental concerns lead to a focus on automation for energy-efficient processes and renewable energy integration.

Pulp and Paper Automation Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

ABB’s Collaboration with Paper Machine Clothing Manufacturers: ABB partnered with paper machine clothing manufacturers to develop advanced monitoring and optimization solutions for paper production processes, enhancing product quality and efficiency.

Valmet’s Acquisition of EWK Umwelttechnik and ECP Group: Valmet’s acquisition of these environmental technology solution providers strengthened its portfolio in the pulp and paper industry, enabling more comprehensive offerings and enhancing sustainability initiatives.

Metso and Outotec Merger: Metso merged with Outotec to form a company that provides a broad range of automation and mineral processing solutions, with applications in the pulp and paper industry.

Honeywell’s Acquisition of Measurex: Honeywell’s acquisition of Measurex, a leader in process control solutions for pulp and paper mills, expanded its automation offerings and customer base in the industry.

Pulp and Paper Automation Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the pulp and paper automation market , causing both challenges and opportunities:

Disrupted Supply Chains: Lockdowns and restrictions disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of components and materials critical for automation systems.

Reduced Demand: Economic uncertainties led to decreased demand for certain paper products, such as office paper, magazines, and advertising materials, impacting production volumes.

Operational Disruptions: Many paper mills faced operational challenges due to labor shortages, social distancing requirements, and restrictions on plant access.

Financial Pressures: The pandemic strained the financial resources of some companies, affecting their ability to invest in automation technologies.

Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the need for remote monitoring and management of production processes, driving the adoption of digital solutions and automation technologies.

Demand for Packaging: Increased e-commerce and home deliveries led to a surge in demand for packaging materials, such as corrugated boxes, creating opportunities for automation in this segment.

Sustainability Focus: The pandemic reinforced the importance of sustainable practices, driving investments in automation for waste reduction, energy efficiency, and environmental compliance.

Resilience Planning: Companies began investing in automation to enhance the resilience of their operations, ensuring continued production even during disruptions.

Remote Support: Automation providers developed remote support and maintenance solutions, reducing the need for on-site visits and minimizing downtime.

In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic presented immediate challenges to the pulp and paper automation market, but it also accelerated long-term trends such as digital transformation and sustainability, creating opportunities for innovation and growth in the industry.

List of the prominent players in the Pulp and Paper Automation Market:

ABB Ltd. (Asea Brown Boveri)

Siemens AG

Valmet Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Metso Corporation (now part of Outotec)

Voith Group

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Others

Browse the full “Pulp and Paper Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Distributed control systems (DCS), Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Sensors and transmitters, Flowmeters, Manufacturing execution systems (MES), Asset performance management (APM), Advanced process control (APC), Enterprise asset management (EAM), Valves, Vision systems), By End-User (Paper, Pulp, Tissue, Board), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pulp-and-paper-automation-market/

Pulp and Paper Automation Market – Regional Analysis

The Pulp and Paper Automation Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Comprising the United States and Canada, this region is witnessing a growing focus on advanced automation solutions to improve energy efficiency and sustainability, driven by regulatory pressures and the need to modernize aging infrastructure.

Europe: Europe emphasizes sustainable practices, with a strong shift toward circular economy models, leading to investments in automation for recycling and waste reduction, alongside digital transformation to enhance production efficiency and quality.

Asia-Pacific: This region, including countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid industrialization, resulting in surging demand for paper products. Automation adoption here focuses on production scalability, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

LAMEA: LAMEA is witnessing an uptick in automation adoption to address resource challenges, improve product quality, and meet growing regional demand. Sustainability remains a key trend, with a focus on reducing the environmental footprint of the industry.

The Pulp and Paper Automation Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Distributed control systems (DCS)

Programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Sensors and transmitters

Flowmeters

Manufacturing execution systems (MES)

Asset performance management (APM)

Advanced process control (APC)

Enterprise asset management (EAM)

Valves

Vision systems

By End-User

Paper

Pulp

Tissue

Board

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

