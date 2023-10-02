Hawaiian Electric investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 23, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric" or the "Company") (NYSE: HE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Hawaiian Electric securities between February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the defined Class Period, the Defendants provided information that was significantly incorrect and deceptive concerning the Company's operations, activities, and adherence to regulations. More specifically, the Defendants issued statements that were either untrue or misleading, or they omitted information, including: (i) the insufficiency of Hawaiian Electric's wildfire prevention and safety protocols, which were designed to address specific challenges; (ii) consequently, despite being aware of the extent of the wildfire threat to Maui, the Company's inadequate safety protocols increased the vulnerability of Maui to severe wildfires; and (iii) as a consequence, the Company's statements to the public were both materially false and misleading during all pertinent times.

