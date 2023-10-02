Dental Burs Market to hit USD 895.8 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dental Burs Market size is expected to be worth USD 895.8 million by 2032. The increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures will drive the industry expansion. In recent years, the popularity of aesthetic dentistry or cosmetic dentistry has significantly soared as more individuals are seeking to enhance the appearance of their smile and teeth.

To that end, dental burs are playing crucial role in allowing dentists to precisely shape, contour, and prepare teeth for aesthetic enhancements. The emergence of specialized burs tailored for aesthetic dentistry will further drive the industry gains. For instance, in August 2023, Premier Dental introduced Two Striper® BLACK diamond burs, appropriate for a number of indications to offer faster cutting of tooth with restorative materials.

Carbide dental burs to gain significant traction

Carbide dental burs market witnessed significant increase in 2022 and is poised to expand at notable CAGR from 2023-2032 attributed to their widespread preference to offer exceptional durability and cutting efficiency. On account of their ability to withstand the demands of various dental procedures, such as cavity preparation, tooth contouring, and crown shaping, carbide dental burs are increasingly adopted among dental professionals.

Additionally, the continuous evolution of dental technology and the introduction of more advanced dental materials are driving the need for several durable and versatile instruments, thereby promoting the segment development. For instance, in November 2022, Mydent International introduced its new carbide product range to provide rapid, smooth, vibration-free performance for decreasing patient pain and operational time.

Implantology application segment to record substantial growth

Dental burs market from the implantology application segment is poised to generate considerable revenue by the end of 2032. This is driven by the increasing prevalence of implantology worldwide. The rising preference for dental implants can be attributed to the growing awareness of dental aesthetics among the aging population and the surging desire for durable and permanent tooth replacements. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, around 178 million Americans have at least one missing tooth. Moreover, the rising prominence of implantology gains along with the greater demand for high-quality and specialized dental burs in implant site preparation will favor the segment expansion.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific dental burs market accounted for substantial revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to expand significantly through 2032, driven by the growing awareness of oral health and the increasing adoption of preventive and cosmetic dental procedures amongst the regional population. The rapid surge in dental education and training programs as well as massive investments in the development of the dental services sector in several APAC countries will also propel the industry expansion. For instance, in November 2022, Investcorp spearheaded Rs 545 crore investment in Global Dental Services, one of the top 15 dental services organizations in the world.

Dental Burs Industry Participants

The competitive landscape of the dental burs market includes prominent companies, such as Henry Schein Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Parker Medical Associates, Kerr Corporation (Envista), Keystone Industries, Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd, Hu-Friedy, Mani, Inc., NTI-Kahla GmbH, and SHOFU Inc, among others. These industry players are actively pursuing revenue progression through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

For instance, in August 2023, Keystone Dental and Check-Cap announced plans to merge, with the former holding 85% of the merged company. The transaction focused on market development and enhancement of Keystone Dental's arches, implants, and other tooth replacements.

