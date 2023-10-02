Sanitary Pads Market to hit USD 28 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanitary Pads Market size is expected to be worth USD 28 billion by 2032. The rapidly expanding global female population and the rising number of women entering the menstruating age group will influence the industry development. According to article published by the UN in July 2023, women make up 49.7% of the global population.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6213

This demographic factor is expected to fuel the demand for several menstrual hygiene products. The surging awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene and the potential health risks associated with improper practices has led more women to opt for sanitary pads as safe and hygienic menstrual hygiene solutions. Furthermore, the influx of continuous product innovations, including thinner and more absorbent pads, has improved the comfort and effectiveness of sanitary pads.

Reusable sanitary pads to witness substantial demand

Reusable sanitary pads market is expected to experience notable progress through 2032 owing to the rising environmental concerns among consumers. Reusable sanitary pads, often made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials, have gained popularity in recent years due to their cost-effectiveness. In India alone, nearly 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins are disposed each year. Moreover, the growing trend towards natural and organic products to cater to feminine hygiene is also providing potential development opportunities to industry players.

E-commerce Channels to record high sales

The sanitary pads market from the e-commerce channel segment is poised to expand at notable CAGR from 2023-2032. This is mainly driven by the unparalleled convenience offered by e-commerce sites. The paradigm shift to online shopping instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled consumers to opt for e-commerce channels for essential products, including sanitary pads. E-commerce platforms also assist shoppers to discreetly and conveniently browse wide range of sanitary pad options, read reviews, and make purchases from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical store visits. Additionally, the feature subscription services offered by e-commerce platforms for ensuring regular and hassle-free deliveries of sanitary pads will promote the segment expansion.

Growing acceptance of sanitary pads in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific sanitary pads market size is projected to witness robust increase through 2032 attributed to the changing cultural perceptions, increasing urbanization, and rising awareness of menstrual health and hygiene. A large number of women-centric firms are focusing on the special requirements of women and are continually inventing and expanding their product portfolio to satisfy the emerging and unmet needs of consumers. For instance, in December 2022, Dabur India Ltd. launched Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins to foray into women personal hygiene sector. Such ongoing efforts by industry players in APAC is expected to augment the market outlook.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6213

Sanitary Pads Industry Participants

Some of the prominent companies operating in the sanitary pads market include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Premier FMCG (Lil-lets UK Limited), Ontex, Unilever plc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Unicharm Corporation, Cora, and Hengan International, among others.

These industry players are expanding their reach through online sales channels and strategic partnerships as well as deals to tap into new markets and customer segments. To cite an instance, in August 2023, Ontex Group NV signed a binding agreement to sell its Algerian company to Hygianis SPA, its long-term local distributor.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Sanitary Pads Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid urbanization and growing literacy rate among women

3.2.1.2 Increasing government initiatives towards menstrual hygiene

3.2.1.3 Novel type launches related to sanitary pads

3.2.1.4 Increasing inclination towards organic sanitary pads

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Social challenges associated with sanitary pads in developing countries

3.2.2.2 Adverse effects of sanitary pads on the environment

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By distribution channel

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive dashboard, 2022

4.4 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.5 Vendor matrix analysis, 2022

4.6 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.7 Competitive positioning matrix

4.8 Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.