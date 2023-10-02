Hand Sanitizers Market To Reach USD 12.2 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 6.2%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Hand Sanitizers Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others), By Content (Alcohol based, Non-alcohol based), By Packaging Type (Pump Bottles, Dispensing Packets, Others), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 12.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The global report on hand sanitizers offers detailed insights into the hand sanitizers industry. The published report is spread across market segments, regional analysis, challenges, and opportunities.

With the spread of infectious diseases, people have become more aware of the importance of hand hygiene to prevent the spread of germs. This has led to an increase in demand for hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers are easy to carry and use, making them a convenient option for people always on the go. They can be used without water, and their convenience and portability make them ideal for situations during travel.

As people become more health-conscious, they seek products that promote wellness and prevent the spread of germs. Hand sanitizers are seen as an important part of maintaining good health. As healthcare spending increases globally, there is a growing demand for products that prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including hand sanitizers. Also, regulations and recommendations from governments are fostering market growth. Governments worldwide have recommended using hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. These are some of the major factors boosting demand for hand sanitizers.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Hand Sanitizers Market Market Size in 2022 USD 6.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.2% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Product Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others By Content Alcohol-based, Non-alcohol-based By Packaging Type Pump Bottles, Dispensing Packets, Others By End-Use Hospitals & Clinics, Hotels & Restaurants, Households, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Codi Group, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol

Segmentation Overview:

The global hand sanitizers market has been segmented into product, content, packaging type, end-use, and region. Gel-based products are expected to account for a significant share in the forthcoming years owing to their popularity in the population. Alcohol based hand sanitizers are getting highly popular based on their demand and effectiveness.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the hand sanitizer market, attributed to the popularity of hygiene products and the growing significance of public hygiene. The emergence of novel startups with a vast product portfolio will catalyze market developments in the forthcoming years. North America is a growing hand sanitizer market due to the high spending on hygiene products.

Hand sanitizers Market Report Highlights:

The global hand sanitizer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032.

The hand sanitizer market growth is anticipated to be high due to hand hygiene's growing importance. Since the emergence of COVID-19 norms, the WHO, in response, has urged to maintain social distancing and frequent hand washing. Besides, the population is spending high on sanitizer and hygiene products.

Based on product, gel products accounted for a significant market share in 2022 and are projected to attain a prominent position in the following years.

Based on content, alcohol-based sanitizers registered a prominent growth in 2022 owing to their popularity and easy availability.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the hand sanitizer market, accounting for a significant market share in the following years. The availability of the consumer pool, high spending on sanitization products, and the growing importance of hand hygiene contribute to the market growth.

Some prominent players in the hand sanitizer market report include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., and Kutol.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Solutions Inc. recalled its two alcohol-based topical solution hand sanitizer non-sterile products due to the presence of methanol in these solutions.

In 2023, Canda-based Recochem private equity owners planned to sell specialty chemicals manufacturer (name undisclosed) under a valuation of C$ 1.5 billion.

Hand Sanitizers Market Report Segmentation:

Hand Sanitizers Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

Hand Sanitizers Market, By Content (2023-2032)

Alcohol-based

Non-alcohol based

Others

Hand Sanitizers Market, By Packing Type (2023-2032)

Pump Bottles

Dispensing Packets

Hand Sanitizers Market, By End-Use (2023-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Hotels & Restaurants

Households

Others

Hand Sanitizers Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



