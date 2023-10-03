Probiotics Market To Attain USD 134.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.5%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

| Source: DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Probiotics Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Product (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed Probiotics), By Ingredients, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022-2032."   

According to DataHorizzon Research, The probiotics market size was valued at USD 60.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 134.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Probiotics are tiny living organisms that can enhance the microbial balance in the gut and provide numerous health benefits to the body. It offers significant health benefits by strengthening gut performance. Probiotics can be consumed in various forms, such as fermented foods that contain live cultures, dietary supplements, and even certain cosmetics infused with yogurt. These "good" bacteria are beneficial in maintaining a healthy gut.

According to The World Health Organization, probiotics are living microorganisms that confer a health benefit on the host when consumed in sufficient amounts. Two types of bacteria are widely used as probiotics, such as lactic acid (LAB) and bifidobacteria, and some yeasts and bacilli are also majorly used.

Probiotic bacteria help to maintain the natural balance of organisms in the intestines. The human digestive system carries around 400 distinct kinds of probiotic microscopic bacteria that lessen the development of hazardous microorganisms and promote a healthy digestive system. Some other advantages include reducing intestines' pH and prohibiting toxic elements such as Clostridium, Salmonella, Shigella, and E.Coli. It decreases the production of various toxic and carcinogenic metabolites and aids the absorption of minerals, especially calcium, due to increased intestinal acidity.

A recent study in 2022 stated that internet sales of probiotic supplements grew most rapidly in the APAC area. While developing Asian nations offer prospects to expand the use of more basic probiotic supplements, advanced markets offer development potential for sophisticated probiotics. The probiotic market is constantly evolving with ongoing research and innovation. Moreover, major probiotic industry players are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions to enhance probiotic products' quality and life cycle. 

Report Snapshot:

Report TitleProbiotics Market
Market Size in 2022USD 60.1 Billion
Market Size by 2032USD 134.6 Billion
CAGR from 2023 to 20328.5%
Largest Market Asia Pacific
Forecast Period2023 to 2032
Historic Period2021
Base Year2022
Report Scope & CoverageMarket Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors
By Product Probiotic food & beverages, probiotic dietary supplements, animal feed probiotics
By IngredientsBacteria, yeast
By End-UserHuman probiotics, animal probiotics
By Distribution ChannelHypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores, online stores, and others
RegionNorth America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific
Countries CoveredThe U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea.
Major Market PlayersDanone, Nestle, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Arla Foods amba, BioGaia AB, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Protexin, NutraScience Labs, Kerry Group plc, Lonza.

Segmentation Overview:

The global probiotics market has been segmented into products, ingredients, end-users, distribution channels, and regions. Food and beverage dominated the product segment and accounted for a significant share in 2022. Bacteria dominate the ingredients segment and is projected to register a high growth rate by 2032.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the probiotics market owing to the wide presence of the food and beverage industry, growing population, and popularity of probiotics in the food industry. In addition, the growing number of fitness enthusiasts has contributed to the market developments.

Probiotics Market Report Highlights:

  • The global probiotics market is anticipated to reach USD 134.6 billion at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.
  • The probiotics market growth is driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers and the fitness trend in the young population. The demand for organic food products will likely encourage positive market growth in the upcoming years.
  • Bacteria accounts for a significant share in the ingredients segment and is projected to remain dominant in the following years.
  • Asia Pacific is a leading region for the probiotics market and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years.
  • Some prominent players in the probiotics market report include Danone, Nestle, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Arla Foods amba, BioGaia AB, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., Protexin, NutraScience Labs, Kerry Group plc, Lonza.

Key Developments in the Industry:

  • In May 2023, Fonterra released a probiotic powdered drink in Singapore and plans to expand its regional distribution.
  • In April 2021, Cosmax NBT introduced the Zeta probiotics technology, which aids in preserving freeze-dried probiotics. Zeta Probiotics technology is a freeze-drying method that is one of a kind and designed to restore probiotics' surface charges and cell walls. 

Probiotics Market Report Segmentation:

Probiotics Market, By Product (2023-2032)

  • Probiotic Food & Beverages
  • Probiotic Dietary Supplements
  • Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotics Market, By Ingredients (2023-2032)

  • Bacteria
  • Yeast

Probiotics Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

  • Human Probiotics
  • Animal Probiotics

Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)

  • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
  • Pharmacies/Drugstores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Probiotics Market, By Region (2023-2032)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

