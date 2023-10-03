Laser Defense Eyewear Market To Reach USD 974.9 Million By 2032 CAGR: 6.5%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Laser Defense Eyewear Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Wraparound Type, Goggle Type, Over Spectacles Type), By Application (Civil, Military), By End-user, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The laser defense eyewear market size was valued at USD 523.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 974.9 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The published global laser defense eyewear market report offers a detailed view of market conditions, challenges, and opportunities.

Laser radiation can cause severe eye damage, leading to blindness. Laser defense eyewear typically features specialized lenses that absorb or reflect specific wavelengths of laser radiation, depending on the laser type. The lenses are also impact-resistant, protecting the eyes from flying debris or other hazards.

The rising incidences of laser beam flashing on aircraft decks led to market growth. Whenever a laser strikes the flight deck of an aircraft, there is a loss of situational awareness as the pilots get startled due to laser strikes. It causes loss of ability to see instrumentation, and there's the risk of temporary and permanent injury to the eye. A laser strike to the aircraft deck is dangerous during takeoff and landing as a slight disruption during the events endangers passenger safety and leads to mishaps. Therefore, laser defense eyewear is crucial to protect from such events.

Developing and launching comfortable and stylish laser defensive eyewear is another crucial factor in market growth. The demand from the industrial sector and airline pilots is increasing due to the comfort and protection of laser defense eyewear. In addition, the government's heavy investments in military security drive market growth. The requirement for a high-performance liquid phase epitaxy (LPEs) in the military, medical, research, and development applications is fueling market growth.

Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The global laser defense eyewear market has been segmented into type, application, end-user, and region. The goggle-type eyewear is a leading product segment attributed to its popularity and demand. The civil segment growth is attributed to a higher share in 2022 due to the growing commercial fleet landscape.

North America is a leading region for laser defense eyewear due to the ongoing innovation in the eyewear industry. Significant investments are a major growth highlight. Europe is a fast-growing market due to the high defense sector spending. Moreover,

Laser Defense Eyewear Market Report Highlights:

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Japanese companies Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched their Laser system for countering Hostile Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

In 2022, Gatorz announced the launch of new pairs of safety glasses with different frames and lens combinations, which have the added benefit of protection from lasers.

Laser Defense Eyewear Market Report Segmentation

Laser Defense Eyewear Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Wraparound Type

Goggle Type

Over Spectacles Type

Laser Defense Eyewear Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Civil

Military

Laser Defense Eyewear Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Paramilitary forces

Armed forces

Laser Defense Eyewear Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



