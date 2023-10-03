HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Enerflex (EFXT) Regarding Circumstances Surrounding Recent Departures of 2 CFOs and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



The investigation focuses on the abrupt departures of two Enerflex CFOs within the last seven months and the propriety of Enerflex’s financial reporting.

On Mar. 19, 2023, Enerflex announced the departure of its CFO (Sanjai Bishnoi) effective Apr. 10, 2023.

On June 28, 2023, Enerflex announced the appointment of Rodney D. Gray as CFO to steward financial strategy and drive long-term shareholder value. The company’s CEO said, “I am confident that Rod will steward Enerflex’s disciplined capital allocation decisions, enhance our financial capabilities, and drive long-term profitable growth, while upholding our strong values-based culture.”

Just 3 months later, on Oct. 1, 2023, Enerflex abruptly announced that Mr. Gray resigned “to pursue other opportunities.” This announcement came one day after the company’s quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 and shortly before the company was estimated to report its quarterly financial results.

This news sent the price of Enerflex shares down about 27% on Oct. 2, 2023.

