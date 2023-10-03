5G Infrastructure Market To Reach USD 140.7 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 32.2%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Spectrum (Sub 6GHz, mm-Wave), By Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN, DAS), By Network Architecture, By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 140.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 32.2%. The 5G infrastructure has a wider bandwidth than the 4G infrastructure. It’s nearly ten times more in bandwidth with 4G. While the bandwidth is also high, the speed and the connectivity of the 5G infrastructure are comparatively larger. This, in turn, forces the company to shift towards 5G networks, driving the market.

The quick adoption and spread of 5G have helped in various industries and purposes like remote education, advancements in agricultural machinery, industrial internet connections, smart grid implementation, advanced healthcare, and many more. Due to the increased demand across several industries around the globe, the need for 5G infrastructure is increasing rapidly, ultimately driving the market. Other uses of 5G include usage in different applications like factory automation, industrial internet smart grid, autonomous driving, and robotic surgeries.

With the 5G technology, the latency in communication also decreases, which can also be defined as the delay in sending and receiving messages or pieces of information. This creates more opportunities for Ultras Reliable Low Latency Communications, also known as URLLC, which enables efficient scheduling of different data transfers across the globe this is helping the overall market to grow.

In the healthcare industry, 5G has created new and high levels of connectivity, enabling a new health ecosystem to fulfill patient and provider needs on a large scale conveniently, accurately, efficiently, and cost-effectively. 5G connectivity is broadening the use cases of artificial intelligence (AI) and health-related Internet of Things (IoT) devices for monitoring patients and providing recommendations regarding medicine and treatment. This helps in driving the market forward for the 5G infrastructure market.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title 5G Infrastructure Market Market Size in 2022 USD 8.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 140.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 32.2% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Component Hardware, Software By Spectrum Sub 6GHz, mm-Wave By Infrastructure Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN, DAS By Network Architecture Stand Alone, Non-Stand Alone By End-user Residential, Commercial, Industrial Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players Huawei, Samsung, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, ZTE, CommScope, NEC, Comba Telecom Systems Group, Mavenir, Siklu Communication etc.

Segmentation Overview:

The global 5G infrastructure market has been segmented into component, spectrum, infrastructure, network architecture, end-user, and region. In terms of infrastructure, small cells have been dominant since 2022 and are projected to grow high in the following years. By end-use, the commercial segment enjoys a prominent position due to the significance of high bandwidth.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share in 2022 and is projected to remain dominant in the following years. The increased adoption of smartphones and better internet connectivity in remote regions is helping the market to grow. Countries like China and India have adopted 5G Infrastructure solutions to include in their network infrastructure.

5G Infrastructure Market Report Highlights:

The global 5G infrastructure market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 140.7% by 2032.

The rise in demand for high bandwidth and speed significantly drives 5G infrastructure market growth. Global businesses prefer a seamless connection to access and share resources, and implementing 5G offers better bandwidth with low latency coverage for data streams in digital applications.

Based on infrastructure, small cells dominate the communication infrastructure market and are expected to have the most impact on the 5G Infrastructure market.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment growth is attributed to the quick adoption of 5G is expected to grow high in the forthcoming years.

North America is a fast-growing market attributed to the rise in the adoption of mobile wallet systems, propelling market growth.

Some prominent players in the 5G infrastructure market report include Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., ExxonMobil, PetroChina Company Limited, BP PLC., Chevron Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Sinopec Limited, Valvoline, Lukoil, Petronas, Gazprom Neft, Pertamina, and others.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Recently, in 2023, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a whitepaper on 5G enterprise tech adoption. The study empowers the adoption of emerging AI and blockchain technologies that ensembles automation throughout enterprises.

In 2023, Siemens launched a private 5G solution infrastructure to the industry to support mobile communications standards. The company also explains that this would boost the automation of interconnected applications.

5G Infrastructure Market Report Segmentation:

5G Infrastructure Market, By Component (2023-2032)

Hardware

Software

5G Infrastructure Market, By Spectrum (2023-2032)

Sub 6GHz

mmWave

5G Infrastructure Market, By Infrastructure (2023-2032)

Small Cell

Macro Cell

RAN

DAS

5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture (2023-2032)

Stand Alone

Non-Stand Alone

5G Infrastructure Market, By End User (2023-2032)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

5G Infrastructure Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest Of the Middle East & Africa



