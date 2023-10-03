Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Orthofix, and Scynexis and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX), and SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board's independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that "violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture."

On this news, Orthofix's share price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)

On September 25, 2023, Scynexis announced a recall of its anti-fungal therapy ibrexafungerp and placing a temporary hold on its clinical studies due to the risk of a potential contaminant. The Company stated that the decision to recall follows an investigation that found the production of a contaminant called a beta-lactam drug substance during ibrexafungerp's manufacturing process. The non-antibacterial compound can lead to hypersensitivity or allergic reactions in some individuals.

On this news, Scynexis's stock price fell $1.38 per share, or 41.69%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.38 per share on September 26, 2023.

