Press Release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 October 2023 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that on 28 September 2023 it received a transparency notification indicating that on 15 September 2023 Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (organized as a New Jersey corporation) (“Old JJDC”) has merged with and into a newly-formed Delaware corporation (which has the same name as Old JJDC, such name being "Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.") (“New JJDC”), with such Delaware corporation being the surviving entity under the merger. As a result of the aforementioned merger, Old JJDC’s equity interests in Biocartis Group NV have been transferred to New JJDC by operation of law.

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the n otification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

: A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Person s subject to the notification requirement : Johnson & Johnson, One Johnson & Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA 08933, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware), 410 George Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA 08901.

: Johnson & Johnson, One Johnson & Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA 08933, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware), 410 George Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA 08901. Transaction date : 15 September 2023.

: 15 September 2023. Threshold that is crossed : 3%.

: 3%. Denominator : 93,915,910.

: 93,915,910. Notified details : Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware) holds 3,843,804 shares in Biocartis Group NV. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (New Jersey) (no longer in existence) no longer holds any shares in Biocartis Group NV.

: Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware) holds 3,843,804 shares in Biocartis Group NV. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (New Jersey) (no longer in existence) no longer holds any shares in Biocartis Group NV. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held : Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson is not a controlled entity.

: Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Delaware) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson is not a controlled entity. Additional information: On 12 November 2021, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the parent company of (former entity) Old JJDC, announced its intent to separate and spin off its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company, Kenvue Inc., which completed its initial public offering on 8 May 2023. In connection with this separation, Old JJDC has merged with and into New JJDC. As a result of the aforementioned merger, Old JJDC’s equity interests in Biocartis Group NV have been transferred to New JJDC by operation of law. The aforementioned merger has taken place on 15 September 2023.





Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (‘FSMA’) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

--- END ---

