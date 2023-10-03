Faron to Host Webcast to Discuss New Data From Phase I/II BEXMAB Study of Bexmarilimab and Provide Update on the Development Outlook for Next 6-9 Months

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage re-programming for effective cancer immunotherapies, today announces it will host a virtual call for investors to provide an update on the most recent Phase I/II BEXMAB data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) on Wednesday, October 11 at 08.00 EST/13.00 BST/15.00 EEST.



The new data consists of the Phase 1/2, part one, with leukemia patients treated with weekly dosing of bexmarilimab. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast.

To register for the webcast, please visit: https://faron.videosync.fi/recent-bexmab-results-and-future-outlook-event or contact the IR team for more information at investor.relations@faron.com

For more information please contact:

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 (617) 430-7576

Media Contact

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker

Head of Communications

Jennifer.Smith-Parker@faron.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nomad

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

Phone: +44 (0) 207 213 0880

Peel Hunt LLP, Broker

Christopher Golden, James Steel

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Sisu Partners Oy, Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North

Juha Karttunen

Phone: +358 (0)40 555 4727

Jukka Järvelä

Phone: +358 (0)50 553 8990

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage re-programming for effective cancer immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should", "expect", "hope", "seek", ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''potentially'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results and expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially include the ability of the Company to successfully license its programs within the anticipated timeframe or at all, risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets or other sources of funding, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant AIM Rule requirements, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.