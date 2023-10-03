Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Size, Analyzing Trends and Growth Opportunities and Forecasts till 2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Meat Processing Automation Robots Market is estimated at a market value of US$ 224 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Meat processing automation robots are robotic systems that are specifically built for meat processing operations. To handle activities such as cutting, deboning, portioning, packaging, and palletizing meat products, these robots are outfitted with diverse technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and advanced grippers.

Robots may be readily sanitized and maintained to fulfill high hygiene standards, reducing the risk of contamination and assuring food safety. Meat processing robots can be trained to handle a variety of cuts and varieties of meat, allowing meat processors to offer a broader selection of goods to customers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Meat Processing Automation Robots Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, 6-axis segment dominate the global meat processing automation robots market. In many advanced meat processing facilities, 6-axis robots are often preferred due to their versatility and ability to handle a wide range of tasks.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 224 million Market Size Forecast US$ 495.2 million Growth Rate 12% Key Market Drivers Increasing infrastructure development

Rising population and urbanization

Technological advancements Companies Profiled Marel

Scott Automation & Robotics

JBT Corporation

Yaskawa America, Inc

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Stäubli International AG

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global meat processing automation robots market include,

In March 2022, Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network announced the two recipients the US$5 million Beef and Pork Primary Processing Automation and Robotics Program.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global meat processing automation robots market growth include Marel, Scott Automation & Robotics, JBT Corporation, Yaskawa America, Inc, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, and Stäubli International AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global meat processing automation robots market based on type and region

Global Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type 4-axis 5-axis 6-axis Others

Global Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Meat Processing Automation Robots Market US Canada Latin America Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Meat Processing Automation Robots Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Meat Processing Automation Robots Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Meat Processing Automation Robots Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Meat Processing Automation Robots Report:

What will be the market value of the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

What are the market drivers of the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

What are the key trends in the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

Which is the leading region in the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Meat Processing Automation Robots market?

