Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 39 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 2,158,100 235,374,006 25 September 2023 7,000 109.91 769,370 26 September 2023 7,000 109.49 766,430 27 September 2023 7,000 108.95 762,650 28 September 2023 7,000 108.55 759,850 29 September 2023 7,000 110.21 771,470 Total week 39 35,000 3,829,770 Total accumulated 2,193,100 239,203,776

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,261,825 treasury shares, equal to 1.88 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



