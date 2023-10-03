Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 58
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39





In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 39 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		2,158,100 235,374,006
25 September 20237,000109.91769,370
26 September 20237,000109.49766,430
27 September 20237,000108.95762,650
28 September 20237,000108.55759,850
29 September 20237,000110.21771,470
Total week 3935,000 3,829,770
Total accumulated 2,193,100  239,203,776

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,261,825 treasury shares, equal to 1.88 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt rglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

