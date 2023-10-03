[Published Market Study] Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Size, Market Share, Trends Market Report with Forecast, 2023-2030 | RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Distributed Power Generation Systems Market was valued at US$ 45.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

DPGS, also known as decentralized or distributed energy systems, refers to a broad range of technologies and methodologies that generate electricity closer to the point of consumption rather than relying primarily on centralized power plants. These systems can use a variety of energy sources, technologies, and scales, ranging from small-scale solar panels on residential rooftops to massive combined heat and power (CHP) systems in commercial and industrial buildings.

CHP systems, a type of DPGS, capture waste heat from electricity generation and use it for heating or cooling, improving total energy efficiency. This is appealing to industrial and commercial users who want to lower their energy bills and emissions. DPGS can play an important role in bringing power to remote or neglected areas when extending grid infrastructure is difficult or prohibitively expensive. This raises living conditions and promotes economic development in these areas.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global distributed power generation systems market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including technology, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global distributed power generation systems market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global distributed power generation systems market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Distributed Power Generation Systems Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology, the fuel cells section is expected to account for the majority of share in 2021, while the solar PV segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 18.1%.

On the basis of end user, industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the global distributed power generation systems market in 2021.

On the basis of region, Due to the increasing use of solar PV rooftop solutions for commercial and residential end use industries, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest expanding region for the global market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 45.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 78.6 billion Growth Rate 7.2% Key Market Drivers Technological advancements

Government incentives and policies

Strict environmental regulations

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global distributed power generation systems market include,

In December 2022, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) started Phase 2 of the grid-connected rooftop solar scheme. It was expected to concentrate on the installation of solar panels.

In November 2022, Michigan's distributed generation program increased by 37%, adding 3,709 clients for a total of 14,262 consumers and 14,446 distributed generation installations. The program allowed consumers to generate their own electricity, primarily through solar projects.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global distributed power generation systems market growth include Ansaldo Energia SpA, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Fuelcell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global distributed power generation systems market based on technology, end user and region

Global Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Solar PV Diesel Gensets Natural Gas Gensets Microgrids Fuel Cells Wind Turbines Other Technologies

Global Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Residential Commercial Industrial

Global Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Distributed Power Generation Systems Market US Canada Latin America Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Distributed Power Generation Systems Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Distributed Power Generation Systems Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Distributed Power Generation Systems Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

